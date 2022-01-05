A Middlebury man was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of theft and public intoxication while at the Snappy Food Mart, 53031 Ind. 13, Middlebury, at 12:01 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, Carlos Carranza Rodriquez, 22, was found to have consumed 28 beers while inside the store without paying for the alcohol. Following police arrival, Carranza Rodriquez was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the county jail on the theft and public intoxication charges.
ARREST REPORTS
• Carol Dickerson, 62, 104 S. Lombardy Drive, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday. She was booked into the Elkhart County jail.
• Olivia Wienert, 21, 22706 Pine Arbor Drive, Apt. 2B, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday. She was booked into the Elkhart County jail.
• Fernando Esparza Munoz, 27, 60344 Missouri Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of forgery, counterfeiting and operating a vehicle while never having obtained a driver’s license following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 17 and C.R. 10 at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday. He was booked into the Elkhart County jail.
• Michael Huys, 71, 58431 C.R. 115, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the entrance to Ox Bow County Park, 23033 C.R. 45, at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday. He was booked into the Elkhart County jail.
THEFT REPORTS
• An employee of Discount Warehouse of Warsaw, 710 W. Lincoln Ave., reported an incident of shoplifting to Goshen police that occurred at around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
• Rebeka Scholl, New Paris, told Goshen police she discovered that money had been stolen from a business in the 2300 block of Lincolnway East at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD REPORTS
• Robert Yoder, 68615 C.R. 23, New Paris, filed a report with Elkhart County police at 7:56 p.m. Monday indicating that he recently discovered he had been the victim of fraudulent activity between 8 p.m. Dec. 15 and 10 a.m. Dec. 17.
