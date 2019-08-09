POLICE NEWS: Man jailed on drug charges following foot chase

A one-block foot pursuit in a Goshen neighborhood led to one man’s arrest early Friday morning.
Joshua Robinson, 30, 1716 Roc Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement causing injury, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic needles and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as for three Elkhart County warrants following the chase that ended at 317 S. Cottage Ave. around 5 a.m.
Robinson had fled when officers tried to stop him after they noticed him behind a house at 318 S. Eighth St., police said in a report.
ARRESTS
• Jose Mendoza, 34, 1031 Chicago Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop on South County Line Road near Ind. 13 near Syracuse around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Jordan Garcia, 25, 399 Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of residential entry and disorderly conduct after police responded to a situation at a home in the 300 block of Stone Drive around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Goshen police arrested a 13-year-old boy on a charge of criminal mischief after police responded to a report the boy broke the window of a house at 511 Dewey Ave., around 3:40 p.m. Thursday. The boy was released to a parent with a citation to appear in court.
• Goshen police arrested a 15-year-old boy on a charge of theft at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, around 1 p.m. Thursday. The boy was released to a parent, police said.
CRASH
Raymond Graber, Goshen, was injured when he crashed the scooter he was driving into a median while he was turning from C.R. 20 onto U.S. 33 near Goshen around 5:50 a.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Graber was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for a head injury, according to the report.
THEFTS
• Christopher Lunsford, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a temporary license plate was stolen from his pickup truck while it was parked at McDonald’s, 2001 Lincolnway East, sometime Thursday afternoon.
• Alfa Waller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft occurred at 129 E. Lincoln Ave. around 2:10 p.m. Thursday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Ursula Snyder, Ohio, reported to Goshen police a crash where the driver of a vehicle didn’t stop at the scene at Main and Pike streets around 10 a.m. Thursday.
INTIMIDATION
A staff member at Goshen Hospital reported to Goshen police a patient threatened them at the facility, 200 High Park Ave., around 10:20 a.m. Thursday.
PRIVACY VIOLATION
Andrea Sandusky, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police her privacy was violated at a home in the 27000 block of Plainfield Ave. sometime between July 27 and Thursday morning.
FRAUD
Erna Sager, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police she was convinced by a caller to purchase two Walmart gift cards worth $950 around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
• Donald Hammond, 35, Mishawaka, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Thursday.
• Carl Gary, 40, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release center in Goshen police reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Wednesday.
