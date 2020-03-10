POLICE NEWS: Man involved in pipe bomb scares heading to federal prison

An Elkhart man will do federal time for his role in a case where pipe bombs were found in Goshen, Plymouth and Mishawaka two years ago.

Lee Underwood, 28, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison followed by three years of probation during a hearing Monday in federal court in South Bend. The term was announced by the U.S. Attorney’s office for the northern Indiana district.

Underwood had pleaded guilty in December to making destructive devices following his indictment by a federal grand jury last July, court records show. He admitted to making pipe bombs between October 2017 and January 2018.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Underwood made at least five or six of the explosives while addicted to methamphetamine and other drugs.

His younger brother, Jacob Underwood, tossed two of the bombs from a car, and they landed near the parking lot of the Vitamin Shoppe along Grape Road near Indian Ridge Boulevard in Mishawaka. They didn’t explode, but remained near the intersection for several weeks before they were discovered near the end of January 2018, court documents show.

Those devices were located about a week after a Goshen woman found a pipe bomb in her yard in the 18000 block of C.R. 42, and two others were discovered in Plymouth.

Earlier that month, Underwood and another man, Thomas Mosier, led police on a high-speed pursuit through snow during an auto theft investigation. The chase wound into Michigan and back into Indiana with Mosier firing a rifle at a squad car.

After crashing a vehicle in Indiana, the two fled on foot. Underwood was found hiding in a vehicle around C.R. 42 and C.R. 15. Mosier was arrested following a nearly eight-hour standoff in a nearby barn.

The two pleaded guilty to charges from that incident in Elkhart County Superior Court 2 in July 2018. Mosier was sentenced to 23 years in prison, while Underwood’s sentence included two years in prison.

Underwood got clean and was released about a year later and started work release as part of his sentence. He didn’t stay there long, as he was arrested in the federal pipe bomb case last September, court records show.

His brother, Jacob Underwood, 24, was indicted in a separate federal case in February 2018 and pleaded guilty a couple months later to a count of possession of a destructive device. He was then sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison and a year of probation.

