A Goshen man was injured in a rollover crash in Goshen early Sunday morning.
Braulio Amezquita, 21, lost control of the car he was driving, and it left the road on C.R. 45, struck several trees and went airborne before flipping onto its top east of C.R. 17 around 5:50 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Amezquita was trapped inside. After he was rescued, police said he was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for head and leg injuries. He was later transferred to Memorial Hospital of South Bend.
Findings from a preliminary investigation indicated drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash, a police report shows.
The crash remains under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Nathan Belcher, 35, 223 S. Third St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of residential entry and criminal mischief after police said he broke into a house, 59919 C.R. 21, in Goshen and damaged several items inside around 10:50 p.m. Sunday.
• Kira Gallagher, 29, 1322 W. Lexington Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Gallagher was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Marcus Garcia, 21, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery as well as for outstanding warrants after police responded to an incident in the 1700 block of Wildwood Court around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.
CRASHES
• A vehicle driven by Ryan Spencer, Topeka, collided with a horse-drawn buggy on C.R. 700 South near C.R. 400 West east of Topeka around 10:50 p.m. Sunday, LaGrange County police said in a news release.
Police believe the horse had jerked the buggy into the middle of the road as Spencer was passing it, resulting in the crash.
The driver of the buggy and his passenger, both 15-year-old boys, were taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital tor receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Spencer did not report any injuries.
• Nicholas Slabach, Howe, lost control of the car he was driving, and it drove off C.R. 600 South at C.R. 970 East and plunged into Big Long Lake near South Milford around 10:10 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release by LaGrange County police.
Slabach and a passenger in the car, Kyla Slabach of Howe, were able to get out of the car as it submerged into the water and get to shore, police said.
The two were taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
BURGLARY
Richard Miller, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police several thousand dollars worth of tools were stolen when a building was broken into at 69254 C.R. 31 sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday and 4:30 a.m. Friday.
THEFT
Staff at Walgreens reported to Goshen police a theft at the business, 1755 Lincolnway East, Sunday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Juan Davila, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his car was struck by a white SUV at West Wilden and Indiana avenues around 4:10 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the SUV left the scene without exchanging information. No injuries were reported in Davila’s car.
FRAUD
• Tyrell Nye, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between April 21 and noon Friday.
• Michael and Melissa Zimmerman, both of New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between April 20 and Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.