An Illinois man has been sentenced for killing an Elkhart man in Warsaw two years ago. The Elkhart man was stabbed more than five dozen times.
Derrick Wandrick, 26, was sentenced to 55 years in prison during a hearing in Kosciusko County Circuit Court on Dec. 23. The order came after Wandrick pleaded guilty to a murder charge in November, admitting he killed David Strowder Jr., 21, on Oct. 23, 2017.
Police found Strowder’s body in the area of 1006 W. 300 North, and an autopsy showed his body had 63 stab wounds. Wandrick, who investigators had learned was staying with Strowder, was tracked to Elkhart and questioned. Court documents show he admitted he had been with Strowder in Strowder’s Jeep in Warsaw the night of the murder.
Police found the Jeep in Elkhart, and inside there were blood stains and a seat that had been cut, court documents show.
ARRESTS
• Goshen police arrested a 17-year-old girl on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop, in response to a reckless driver call, at Chicago and Denver avenues around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. The girl was released to a parent with a citation to appear in juvenile court.
• Dustin Wigginton, 29, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to calls to Target, 3938 Midway Road, and to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
During the theft response, police also learned the license plate on a vehicle that was stopped at the entrance to Meijer had been reported stolen.
• Davon Page, 23, 236 Park Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a synthetic substance and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at C.R. 36 and Ind. 19 near Wakarusa around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Page was stopped in regard to a hit-and-run crash in Kosciusko County, police said in a report.
THEFTS
• Bronson Albaugh, Goshen, reported to Goshen police property was stolen from his home, 147 Richmond Court, around 2:50 p.m. Thursday.
• Cameron Harshaw, Ohio, reported to Goshen police his mobile phone was stolen at The Window, 223 S. Main St., around 10 a.m. Thursday.
BURGLARIES
• Rosaura Gonzalez Moral, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to her home, 204 S. Silverwood Lane, around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Bradley Daniels, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an attempted burglary at his home, 1206 Abbington Court, around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Tracy Mayfield, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash at C.R. 28 and C.R. 17 around 3 p.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Dennis Hahn reported to Elkhart County police his deer stand was damaged at 64631 C.R. 19 in Goshen sometime between 4 p.m. Monday and 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
