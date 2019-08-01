A South Bend man was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Wakarusa Tuesday afternoon.
A car driven by Joshua Laughter slowed at the stop sign at C.R. 7 and C.R. 40 before pulling into the intersection. Failing to yield the right of way, the car collided with an oncoming pickup truck driven by Stephen Warner, Goshen, around 3:15 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Laughter’s car then went off the road, into a yard and apparently struck a tree. The roof and the driver’s side of the car were cut away to free Laughter from the wreckage.
He was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital to receive treatment for facial injuries and possible internal injuries, police said.
Warner did not report any injuries.
Police are still investigating the crash.
ARRESTS
• Geoffrey Shearer, 47, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Bashor Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
• Katelynd Landess, 23, Mishawaka, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia at 4522 Elkhart Road around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. She was jailed along with Matthew Smiechowski, 25, Mishawaka, who was arrested at the scene on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Eric Ponce, 26, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near C.R. 28 in Goshen around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Ponce was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
STALKING
A woman reported to Elkhart County police a suspect kept stopping outside of a house and taking photographs in the 23000 block of C.R. 36 in Goshen around 10 a.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Jairo Flores, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle was stolen from his body shop, 1110 W. Pike St., around 10 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was later found, and the case is still under investigation, police said in a report.
• Everett Wade, South Bend, reported to Goshen police his car was stolen from 114 N. Fifth St. sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
• Tamara Blair, Ligonier, reported to Goshen police Tuesday her vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Phillips 66, 224 N. Main St., on July 26.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
James Hackett, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of criminal mischief to his vehicle at 2608 Woodland Drive around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
Scott Kimlick, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police Monday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Jan. 1 and March 1.
