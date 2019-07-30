POLICE NEWS: Man charged with robbery wanted $40 from victims

A Nappanee man is accused of approaching two women and an apparent juvenile in Nappanee and demanding money from each of them around the same day in January.
Phillip Stoll, 40, faces three Level 5 felony charges of robbery through fear or by threatening the use of force in a case filed Monday.
Stoll allegedly cornered a woman at her buggy in a parking lot and told her to give him $40 around Jan. 21. Afraid, the woman handed over the money and Stoll walked away to a pickup truck parked in the lot, according to the probable cause affidavit by Nappanee police in the case.
That same day, another woman reported Stoll commanded her to give him $40 after she approached her at her buggy in a parking lot. When the woman said she didn’t have the money, Stoll replied, “I think you’re lying; don’t make me get aggressive,” the affidavit states. He tried to get the woman to withdraw money from an ATM, she refused, and he walked to a pickup truck nearby.
A third victim also reported Stoll drove a pickup truck alongside the bike the victim was riding on C.R. 7 and asked for $40 on Jan. 21. The victim said there was money at home, and Stoll followed the victim there. At the house, the victim’s father learned of the situation, approached Stoll with a $50 bill and confronted Stoll about frightening the victim, according to the affidavit.
The three victims and the third victim’s father all identified Stoll from a photo array, the affidavit shows. The father also told police Stoll had a crescent wrench on his lap when they spoke.
The robbery charges were filed in Elkhart County Circuit Court. A warrant was also issued for Stoll’s arrest, court information shows.
CRASH
Two drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash in the Dunlap area Monday.
A car driven by Margaret Hruby, Elkhart, pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Mallory McCuen, Elkhart, and the vehicles collided at C.R. 13 and Sunnyside Avenue around 3:30 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Hruby was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for her injuries, while McCuen was treated at the scene for complaints of pain, the release shows.
Police also cited Hruby for failing to yield the right of way.
BURGLARIES
• Andrew Gould reported to Elkhart County police about 20 spools of copper wire were stolen from Middlebury Electric at the RV/MH Hall of Fame, 21565 Executive Parkway, in Elkhart sometime between 2:30 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Erika Collins, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a burglary that occurred in the 61000 block of C.R. 17 around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Theola Heggler-Donaldson, South Bend, reported to Goshen police her mobile phone was stolen from Speedway, 1906 Lincolnway East, around 10:15 p.m. Monday.
• Maranda Jordan, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her bicycle and a bookbag with items in it were stolen from Walgreen’s, 429 W. Pike St., around 5:40 p.m. Monday.
• Shante Rivera, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a temporary license plate was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at a home, 2645 Alpine Fir Lane, around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
• Staff at Goshen Hospital reported to Goshen police a prayer wheel was stolen from the chapel at the hospital, 200 High Park Ave., around 9 a.m. Monday.
• William Beck, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a temporary license plate was stolen from his pickup truck while it was parked on the road at 314 E. Purl St. sometime early Monday morning.
• Bobbi Irwin reported to Elkhart County police the theft of approximately $1,300 from her booth at the Elkhart County Fair, 17746 C.R. 34, around 8:15 p.m. Friday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday thefts from the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, that occurred July 13 and June 29.
FRAUD
• Staff at Walgreen’s reported to Goshen police a case of prescription fraud at the pharmacy, 429 W. Pike St., around 12:15 p.m. Monday.
• Theresa Burger, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Shena Kelly, also known as Shena Ware, South Bend, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police she failed to return to custody last Wednesday.
