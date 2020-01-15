Child molestation charges have been filed against an Elkhart man.
Timothy Patrick, 64, is accused of inappropriately touching a child under 14 years old at a house in Elkhart dating back to about late 2015, according to police in a probable cause affidavit. The investigation began last May after a report was made.
A detective was told a person connected to the case knew about the molestation, but wanted to set up cameras to catch Patrick in the act before reporting the situation. Another person told a detective they suspected the molestation, but didn’t question Patrick out of fear of reprisal, according to the document.
Two Level 1 felony counts of child molesting and a Level 4 felony count of child molesting were filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3 Wednesday.
ARRESTS
• Goshen police arrested a juvenile on a charge of resisting law enforcement following a short pursuit in the 400 block of South Eighth Street around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday. Police, acting on information, went to the area to seek the juvenile who was wanted on several charges. The juvenile was taken into custody at the Juvenile Detention Center.
• Goshen police arrested a 14-year-old student on a charge of possession of a knife on school property at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, around noon Tuesday. The student was released to a parent with a citation to appear in court.
BURGLARIES
• Trinity Mosley, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday a television and a blanket were stolen when her home, 728 Broadmore Estates, was burglarized on Jan. 6.
• Steve Chupp, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police a 2012 Bobcat skid steer was stolen after a break-in on his property, 72104 C.R. 23, sometime between midnight and 8:30 a.m. Monday.
THEFT
Viviana Madrigal, Bristol, reported to Goshen police Tuesday her purse was stolen from a shopping cart in the parking lot of Aldi, 2815 County Home Road, on Sunday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a male after responding to a call to Speedway, 910 W. Lincoln Ave., around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
