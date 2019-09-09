A Wabash man faces accusations he fondled a juvenile earlier this year.
Jordan Griffis, 22, was arrested by Elkhart County police on two felony charges of child molestation Friday.
The arrest stemmed from an investigation that started with allegations made in August that Griffis inappropriately touched a child under 12 years old multiple times in Elkhart County between April and July, police said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
He’s now jailed in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
Formal charges are set to be filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3, a court order shows.
CRASH
A Michigan woman was injured, and an Auburn man was ticketed as a result of a four-vehicle crash north of Goshen over the weekend.
A pickup truck driven by Christopher Grimes, Auburn, rear-ended a car driven by Alvaro Montoya, Goshen, on Ind. 15 near C.R. 20, and then crossed the center line and struck an oncoming car driven by Halle Keim, Bay Port, Michigan, around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
After the collision, Alvaro’s car was pushed into the rear of another car driven by Yaryna Brychuk, Elkhart, that was stopped and waiting to make a left turn, police said.
Keim was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for arm and chest injuries, police said.
Grimes did not report any injuries. He was cited by police for following too closely.
Montoya and Brychuk did not report any injuries, police said.
ARRESTS
• Robert Tolliver, 49, 5432 Modrell Blvd., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of marijuana and false informing as well as on a warrant in Elkhart County following a traffic stop at North Cottage and Lincoln avenues around 2:40 a.m. Monday.
• Randall Madaras, 28, LaPorte, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of a narcotic, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a syringe and false informing as well as on a warrant from LaPorte County after police responded to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. Kristina West, 29, LaPorte, was also arrested at the scene and jailed on a LaPorte County warrant.
• Bryan Howard, 49, Markle, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft as well as on a warrant after police responded to Market Centre shopping plaza, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 8:15 p.m. Sunday. Nancy Howard, 49, 3844 Annett St., New Paris, was also arrested at the scene on a theft charge. She was released with a citation to appear in court, police said.
• Anthony Veals, 24, 801 Benham Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of residential entry after police responded to a report of an attempted break-in of a home, 512 E. Washington St., around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Douglas Humble, 46, 53586 C.R. 27, Bristol, was arrested by Bristol police and jailed on a charge of driving with a suspended license as well as for warrants following a traffic stop at C.R. 14 and C.R. 27 around 9:30 p.m. Friday. A passenger in the vehicle, Jessica Moles, 26, 124 N. Clinton St., Millersburg, was also arrested and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and false informing, according to police reports.
ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING
Elkhart County police are investigating an incident where a juvenile was injured in an accidental self-inflicted shooting at a home in the 56000 block of Raider Drive in Elkhart around 10:50 p.m. Sunday. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment, police said in a report.
THEFTS
• Ian Method, New Paris, reported to Goshen police his laptop computer was stolen at Brookside Manor around 11:45 a.m. Sunday.
• Art Vargas, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from his car while it was parked and locked at a home, 619 River Ave., around 11 a.m. Sunday.
• Darin Gingerich reported to Elkhart County police a riding lawn mower was stolen from a property between 53385 Ind. 13 and 53523 Ind. 13 in Middlebury sometime between 8 p.m. Thursday and 3:30 p.m. Friday.
• Staff at Pinnacle Fleet reported to Elkhart County police catalytic converters were stolen from the business, 13927 C.R. 4, in Bristol sometime between Aug. 30 and noon Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Norberto Hernandez-Segarra, Georgia, reported to Goshen police a case of vandalism at a home, 211 Mill St., around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.
• Jonathan Perea, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his car was damaged while it was parked at a home, 209 Mill St., sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.
FRAUD
Dianne Chmidling, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Thursday a case of fraud involving her and her husband sometime between Aug. 18 and Aug. 25.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Ryan Fisher, 33, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Thursday.
DOG BITE
Mark White, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was bitten on the leg by a dog while walking at 4353 Balsam Fir Lane in Elkhart around 8:10 p.m. Sunday. White told police he didn’t plan to seek medical attention.
THREAT INVESTIGATED
LaGrange County police investigated a threat made at Meadowview Elementary School in Shipshewana more than a week ago.
A man went to the school, 7950 W. 050 South, asking to see his son, but that request was denied by staff since the child was in class on Aug. 30, police said in a news release.
While speaking to staff, the man reportedly made a threat against the school. Though staff didn’t believe the threat was credible, they reported the incident to police. A deputy spoke to the man who assured the officer he had no intention of carrying out the threat, according to the release.
An arrest was not reported.
