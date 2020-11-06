A Warsaw man was arrested on four counts of possession of child pornography charges Thursday.
According to detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, they arrested George Vincent Glaser, 43, at his house in the 3200 block of East Old Colony Road.
The Indiana State Police ICACTF received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police reported. The tip, they stated, ultimately led to a search warrant being served at the Old Colony Road address by the Indiana State Police with assistance from the Warsaw Police Department.
Glaser was arrested on four counts of the Level 6 felony and was transported to the Kosciusko County Jail.
Police added that anyone with information related to cyber-crimes against children are asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/cybertipline.
Two killed in crash
A South Bend man and an Elkhart woman died as a result of injuries from a crash on Cassopolis Street, near Sunset Avenue, in Elkhart at 8 a.m. Thursday.
According to Elkhart police, Justin Walker, 22, South Bend, was driving a motorcycle north on Cassopolis Street with Courtney Short, 30, Elkhart, as his passenger.
Police reported that a Jeep Cherokee pulled out of the parking lot at 1606 Cassopolis St. and collided with the motorcycle.
Walker and Short were taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead of their injuries.
Police did not provide information on the driver of the Jeep.
ARRESTS
• A 17-year-old girl was arrested by Goshen police on charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia in the 200 block of South Main Street at 5:28 p.m. Thursday. The girl was released to her mother on a written promise to appear in court.
• Tayvione Sanders, 23, 58710-H Ravenwood Blvd., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies Thursday on charges of possession of stolen property and resisting law enforcement. The arrest came about while officers were investigating the theft of a mini-4-wheeler and a mini-motorcycle that had been reported stolen by Chad Ottman at 2:10 p.m. Thursday from his property in the 58000 block of Crestview Drive. Sanders was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
BATTERY
• A Battleground, Indiana, woman called Goshen police to report she had been battered and was the victim of criminal mischief while she was in the 11000 block of Ind. 120 at 8:31 a.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF And VANDALISM
• Jonathan Byler, 600 block of South Main Street, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 12:16 p.m. Thursday that his garage was damaged.
• Gloria Alba, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4:02 p.m. Thursday her vehicle tires were cut while her vehicle was parked in the 1200 block of East Lincoln Avenue.
• Vanessa Mayhew reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:10 p.m. Oct. 30 that at 8 a.m. that day someone damaged her vehicle while it was parked in the 14000 block of C.R. 52, Syracuse.
• Angela Gray reported to Elkhart County deputies at 12:04 p.m. Thursday that her vehicle was vandalized while parked in the 18000 block of Monticello Drive, Goshen.
THEFTS And BURGLARIES
• Jordan Hylton, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 2 p.m. Thursday that her white 2010 Dodge Avenger was stolen by someone she knows while in the 1200 block of East Jackson Street in Goshen.
• Keely Hays, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:51 p.m. Thursday that a radio was stolen from her vehicle while parked in the 1800 block of Tiffany Court, Goshen.
• Dolores Kramer reported to Elkhart County deputies Oct. 30 that several firearms and a case were stolen from her Middlebury house sometime on Oct. 29.
• Patricia Lindley, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:47 p.m. Monday that $180 was stolen from her through a fraudulent check.
• Anthony Kline reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday that his shed in the 30000 block of Carroll Avenue, Elkhart, was burglarized between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Approximately $115 worth of yard equipment was stolen.
• Lauryn Yoder reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:32 a.m. Wednesday her white 2011 GMC Acadia was stolen from a driveway in the 23000 block of C.R. 30, Goshen.
• Dale Horsfall recently reported to Elkhart County deputies that his towable camper was stolen from his house in the 57000 block of C.R. 33 between Oct. 19 and Tuesday.
• A wallet was stolen from Keith Martin’s vehicle between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday while it was parked in the 23000 block of Kingsland Court, Elkhart, according to Elkhart County deputies.
CRASHES
• Sheryle Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:23 p.m. Thursday that her vehicle was damaged by a vehicle that left the scene of a crash in the 1500 block of Bashor Road.
• Karla Reith, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 6:58 p.m. Thursday that her vehicle was involved in a crash and the other person left the scene. No injuries were reported.
• Emma Frey reported a vehicle crash to Elkhart County deputies at U.S. 20 and Ind. 15 at 8:22 a.m. Monday. The other vehicle fled the scene, police reported.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
• Nicholas Compton, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 7:35 p.m. Thursday that someone entered his house in the 500 block of North Eighth Street.
• Helen Sherron reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:36 p.m. Monday that a person she knows arrived at her Illinois Avenue house and kicked in the front door, damaging the trim and deadbolt.
FRAUD
• Christopher Spataro, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:25 p.m. Oct. 31 that someone committed fraudulent activity between 4 a.m. and 3 p.m. Oct. 23.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
The Elkhart County Work Release Center reported Silas Ranard Grady, 51, Elkhart, failed to return to the center and is considered absent without leave. He was to return Oct. 31.
