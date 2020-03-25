POLICE NEWS: Man allegedly molested child as they played video games

An Elkhart man is jailed after police said he was caught molesting a child Tuesday night.
Jesse James, 30, was arrested by Elkhart police and faces felony counts of child exploitation. He allegedly touched a teenager inappropriately at a home as they played video games in the 1900 block of Osolo Road around 10 p.m., according to details police provided in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
A witness told police James was seen through a bedroom window touching the juvenile, the affidavit shows.
Police took James into custody, and he admitted the allegations during questioning, the affidavit shows.
Police said James also admitted to two other sexual encounters with the juvenile earlier this year.
Formal charges are expected to be filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3, court information shows.
DRUGS FOUND
A Goshen police officer found marijuana and drug paraphernalia during an extra patrol for vehicle thefts in the area of the 2400 block of Tulip Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a reports shows. Police said a person gave the officer a backpack that held the items.
ARRESTS
• Joseph Coffey, 58, Wilton, New Hampshire, was arrested by Middlebury police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at U.S. 20 and Westlake Drive in Middlebury around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
• Mark Eldridge, 58, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 2100 block of Homeacres Drive around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.
THEFTS
Rebecca Clark and Richard Kidder, both of Goshen, and Mesha Olson, Elkhart, all reported to Goshen police thefts from their storage units at Spacemaker Self Storage, 3031 Peddler’s Village Road, around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
BURGLARY
Thomas Kroetz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to his apartment, 2512 W. Clinton St., around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Heather Ousley reported to Elkhart County police her vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at a house, 65618 Barrens Drive, sometime between 3 and 6 p.m. Sunday.
