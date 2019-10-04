A 55-year-old Ligonier man was sentenced to 13 years and nine months in prison Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty in Fort Wayne.
The sentence for Jeffrey Brown will be followed by five years of supervised release.
According to documents in the case, in January 2018, a federal search warrant was executed on Brown’s home. During the search, approximately 40 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a scale, smoking devices and multiple cell phones were found, according to court documents.
Man robbed at knifepoint in Dunlap
A 20-year-old man reported to Elkhart County investigators that between 1:20 and 2 a.m. Wednesday, a person entered his vehicle while he was parked on Jewel Court behind 23752 U.S. 33. The person threatened him with a knife and stole his cell phone and wallet.
ARRESTS
• Greg Riley Jr., 35, 2202 Berkey Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 12:31 a.m. Wednesday on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving. Riley was stopped at Main Street and Kercher Road in Goshen for a traffic violation. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Brian Smith, 40, 54152 Ash Road, Lot 50, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after crashing his van in a parking lot at Elkhart County Community Baptist Church, 23805 Sunnyside Ave., Dunlap.
• Michelle Patrice Sims, 40, 617 Wilkinson St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 1:25 a.m. Thursday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana. Sims was arrested in the 52000 block of Brookstream Circle in Elkhart. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Andrew J. Schug, 33, 52533 Ind. 15, Bristol, was arrested after Elkhart County deputies were called to 56779 Northridge Drive, Middlebury, for a fight at 6:53 p.m. Thursday. Schug was reportedly found to be driving while intoxicated and was arrested on that charge. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Charles Plumm, 47, 2312 Cassopolis St., Lot 39, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:55 p.m. Thursday, following a traffic stop, on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
• Michael Hudson, no age or address listed, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:58 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, on charges of theft and criminal trespass. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
• Robert Brown, 50, 801 Benham Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:53 p.m. Thursday at Kohl’s, 3802 Midway Road, on a charge of theft. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Keagen Reynolds, 20, 24132 C.R. 24, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:16 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of paraphernalia. Reynolds was pulled over for a traffic infraction near Pike and First streets, police reported. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
• Israel Hernandez Ortega, 39, 5023 S. Fairfield Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 10:53 p.m. Thursday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Hernandez Ortega was stopped in the area of Lincoln and Indiana avenues for a traffic violation, police reported. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
FIRE
• An abandoned vehicle was found burning on the west side of the road in the 53000 block of C.R. 19 at 2:48 a.m. Wednesday, according to Elkhart County deputies.
BATTERY
• Two Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies reported they were battered and threatened by a 14-year-old boy they were arresting around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The teen had left Bashor Children’s Home, 62226 C.R. 15, Goshen, without permission. The boy was taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
• A 32-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police her daughter was battered by another juvenile shortly after getting off the school bus at 4:09 p.m. Thursday in the 61000 block of C.R. 17.
FRAUD
• Dustin Vorm on Tuesday reported to Elkhart County deputies a case of fraudulent activity that took place at 2 p.m. June 17 in the 59000 block of C.R. 13, Elkhart.
