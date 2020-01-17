Police news

ELKHART — Two juveniles are accused of causing $17,700 in damage to the new Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center, 26861 C.R. 26, Elkhart, at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Elkhart County deputies, the two damaged the sprinkler system, drew on the walls and damaged a window. After being moved to different rooms in the facility, the duo then reportedly tore apart the walls and door coverings.

ARRESTS

• A Goshen man whose license was suspended for life was arrested in the 1100 block of North Main Street following a vehicle crash at 1:55 p.m. Thursday.

According to a Goshen police report, Jeremy Usry, 504 Hackett Road, was operating a vehicle that was involved in a crash. He is considered a habitual traffic violator for life, police reported. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

• Jason Miltroka, 43, 3037 Burr Oak Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 7:44 p.m. Thursday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license-prior. Miltroka was stopped in the 100 block of West Third Street and was arrested. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

BURGLARIES & THEFTS

• Luis Camilo, 61108 C.R. 17, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his house was broken into between 7 and 9 a.m. Thursday. Camilo said he was asleep at the time of the break-in. Several electronic items were reported stolen.

• Deagon Moss, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 12:11 p.m. Thursday that items were stolen from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 61108 C.R. 17, Goshen.

• Kasey Rantz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 8:42 p.m. Thursday that money was stolen from her wallet while she was at 114 S. Fifth St.

• John Weaver, homeless, reported to Goshen police at 4:15 a.m. Friday that someone stole his wallet.

• Trinity Mosley, 728 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 6, someone entered her home through an unlocked window and stole a 65-inch TV and a blanket.

• William Helms, 19461 Sun Circle Court, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4 and 7 p.m. Jan. 10 someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole a GoPro camera, a garage door opener, multiple keys and a flashlight.

• Elkhart County deputies were called to New Hope Church, 28765 C.R. 4, Elkhart, at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an attempted burglary that occurred between noon and 11:30 a.m. that day. The building sustained some structural damage, officers reported.

• Kenneth Yoder reported to Elkhart County deputies a 2008 Forest River RV trailer was stolen between Monday evening and 10:45 a.m. Wednesday while parked at 55027 C.R. 3, Elkhart.

• Michael Schlabach reported to Elkhart County deputies that multiple vehicles had been entered and one vehicle was stolen from the parking lot at 13861 C.R. 4, between 4:30 and 11:26 a.m. Wednesday.

• Alfonso Torres reported to Elkhart County deputies that the title to his vehicle was stolen from his vehicle while in the parking of 4 Stoutco Drive, Bristol, between 5 and 5:15 a.m. Wednesday.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

• Goshen police are investigating a possible sexual assault against an intoxicated juvenile after being called to Goshen Hospital’s emergency room at 10:05 a.m. Thursday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

• Larry Peterson, 2614 Martin Manor Drive, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his mailbox was damaged sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

• Cristian Hernandez-Berrera, 61108 C.R. 17, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 2:52 p.m. Thursday criminal mischief to his vehicle.

POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY

• The owner of Casper Pawn Shop, 603 W. Pike St., Goshen, reported to Goshen police that an unidentified person attempted to sell a possible stolen handgun at 3:02 p.m. Thursday. The person left before police arrived.

AWOL

• Salvador Torres, 29, Elkhart, was reported as absent without leave from the Elkhart County Work Release Center at 11 a.m. Friday.

FRAUD

• Patrick Arnold of Bristol reported to Elkhart County deputies Wednesday afternoon that fraudulent activity occurred on his credit card recently.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you