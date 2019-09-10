Goshen police are investigating an incident in which a man was injured Monday, though details of what occurred are scarce.
Police found the man with a physical injury in a house in the 1000 block of South Main Street around 11 a.m. The man was placed in a hospital for care and treatment, according to a police report.
A police spokesperson said the situation that led to the injury is still not known, and investigators might not be able to speak to the man and take a statement for several days.
ARREST
Luis Garcia, 18, 616 E. Madison St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance after he was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Madison and Eighth streets around 6:15 a.m. Monday.
A scooter Garcia was driving apparently struck the rear of a pickup truck that was stopped at a red light and crashed in the street, throwing Garcia, according to a report by Goshen police.
Garcia was taken to Goshen Hospital to be treated for injuries from the crash. He was later arrested on the drug charge and then released with a citation to appear in court.
The driver of the pickup truck, Donald Hostetler, Goshen, was not injured.
THEFTS
• John Butler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of his mo-ped and cash around 9:40 a.m. Monday. Police later learned the vehicle had been involved in a crash with the person who allegedly took it, according to a report.
• Glenda Rivera, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her debit card was stolen and used to make several transactions around 3 p.m. Monday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday a theft that occurred at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, on Aug. 29.
• Elkhart County police received a report that a rock was thrown through the back of Tabitha Hernandez’s SUV and a laptop was stolen from it while the vehicle was parked at a home, 60243 Fairlane Ave., Goshen, on Aug. 25.
FRAUD
Dr. Catherine Bast reported to Goshen police someone claiming to be with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency called her at Mosaic Health & Healing Arts, 330 Lakeview Drive, around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
CRASH
David Pfister, Elkhart, was injured when the pickup truck he was driving struck the exterior of Get Fit Get Healthy in Goshen Monday morning.
Pfister was pulling into a parking spot when the truck failed to stop as he braked, and he struck a pillar of the building, 2606 Peddler’s Village Road, around 9:10: a.m., according to a report by Goshen police.
Pfister was treated at the scene for complaint of pain. The officer who responded didn’t see damage to the building or property, the report shows.
ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING
Anthony De Nova, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County police he accidentally shot himself in the hand at his home, 23742 Broadway Blvd., near Dunlap around 9 p.m. Sunday. De Nova was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Staff at Dimont Production reported to Goshen police Monday an act of criminal mischief to a house, 805 N. Greene Road, that was discovered March 27.
• Monica Wesseler, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police vandalism to her home, 65513 Canal Drive, around noon Sunday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
• Marilyn Barringer, 23, Goshen, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police she failed to return to custody last Thursday.
• Zirei Jackson, 20, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police Jackson failed to return to custody last Thursday.
THREAT INVESTIGATED
LaGrange County police investigated a threat made at Meadowview Elementary School in Shipshewana more than a week ago.
A man went to the school, 7950 W. 050 South, asking to see his son, but that request was denied by staff since the child was in class on Aug. 30, police said in a news release.
While speaking to staff, the man reportedly made a threat against the school. Though staff didn’t believe the threat was credible, they reported the incident to police. A deputy spoke to the man who assured the officer he had no intention of carrying out the threat, according to the release.
An arrest was not reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.