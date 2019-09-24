A Jeep driven by James Miller, Goshen, rear-ended an SUV driven by Rory Treece, Goshen, on Madison Street near Cottage Avenue around 3:50 p.m. Monday, Goshen police said in a report.
Treece told police he had pulled to the side of the road and stopped due to a possible mechanical problem. Miller told police he saw Treece’s SUV stop, but he couldn’t stop in time to avoid striking the vehicle, according to the report.
Miller had minor injuries to his arms but didn’t need medical attention, police said.
A 15-year-old girl in his Jeep was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for head and chest pain, police said.
An 8-year-old boy in Treece’s SUV complained of head pain, but wasn’t taken to a hospital, police said.
Treece did not report any injuries.
ARRESTS
• Kasandra Ortiz Velez, 18, Brookside Manor, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Peddler’s Village and Reliance roads around 7:50 p.m. Monday.
Ortiz Velez was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Duke Miles, 38, 1006 N. Main St., was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 600 block of East Madison Street around 5 p.m. Monday.
Miles was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
THEFTS
• Jose Gonzalez Garcia, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from his vehicle while it was parked at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 4:20 p.m. Monday.
• Pauline Schmidt, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a package was stolen from the front porch of her home, 2654 Alpine Fir Lane, around 3:45 p.m. Monday.
• Shirl Free, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was stolen from 2635 Alpine Fir Lane around 11 a.m. Monday.
• Larry Bowens, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft at JoJo’s Pretzels, 136 S. Main St., around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
• Staff at NIPSCO reported to Goshen police the theft of services and a meter at a house, 713 S. Main St., around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
• Ari Silvestre, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a window was broken out and items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police a theft that occurred at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, on Sept. 14.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Lee Lewis Jr., 27, Mishawaka, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody last Friday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Kechia Dawson, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police stickers were placed on her vehicle while it was parked at a home, 57948 Jemian Drive, sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.