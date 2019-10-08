A Bourbon man died Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Etna Township in Kosciusko County.
According to a report, a 2001 Subaru Forester driven by Tony Cormeny, Bourbon, was traveling west on West Old Road 30 around 3:10 p.m. Cormeny's vehicle reportedly traveled left of center and collided head on with an eastbound 2019 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by Mark Hott, Kewanna.
Cormeny, who was extricated from his vehicle, was pronounced dead a the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner's Office.
Hott, who refused medical treatment at the scene, received minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
ARRESTS
• A Goshen boy was arrested by Goshen police in the 2000 block of Alpine Fir Lane around 9:12 a.m. Monday on charges of being incorrigible and domestic battery.
• Ethan Barnes, 19, 402 S. Wheatland Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 3:01 p.m. Monday on a charge of domestic battery. Barnes was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Leanna Hahn, 33, 54171 C.R. 5, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police around 2:16 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 3500 block of Elkhart Road. Hahn was transported to the Elkhart County Jail.
BURGLARY
• Jean Pierre Moreau, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary of his residence in the 1000 block of Beaver Lane around 2:57 p.m. Monday.
• William Makin, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary of his residence in the 900 block of Beaver Lane around 4:13 p.m. Monday.
• Noelle Pate, Nappanee, reported to Goshen police a burglary of a locked storage unit at Spacemaker Self Storage, 3031 Peddlers Village Road.
CRASH
A pregnant Goshen woman was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.
A 2002 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Bethanie Watkins, Goshen, was slowed down in eastbound traffic in the 400 block of Ind. 119 around 3:05 p.m.
According to a report, Watkins said a 2007 Mercury Milan driven by Thomas Heim, Goshen, struck the rear of her vehicle with its front bumper, causing damage. Heim told police he was traveling behind Watkins while daydreaming and could not avoid striking her vehicle.
Watkins was transported to Goshen Hospital for medical treatment.
DISTRIBUTION OF AN INTIMATE IMAGE
A Goshen woman reported to Goshen police a sexually explicit video was posted on the internet without her consent around 4:49 p.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A 49-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police damage to her property at 514 N. Ninth St. around 10:57 a.m. Monday.
THEFT
On Monday, an employee of Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, reported to Goshen police an incident of shoplifting that occurred at the store Sept. 14.
FRAUD
Kevin Johnson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police fraudulent activity on his credit card account around 5:35 p.m. Monday.
BATTERY
A man reported to Goshen police he was battered while in the area of the 500 block of East Plymouth Avenue around 11:41 p.m. Monday.
LEAVING THE SCENE
Mason Bemiller, Middlebury, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash involving his vehicle in the 2700 block of College Avenue around 3:14 p.m. Monday.
