ARRESTS
- Elaine Lambright, 64, 421 Lancaster St., Bluffton, was arrested by Goshen police at 2:56 p.m. Thursday on charges of theft and false informing while at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Allen Winford, 48, 1101 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, and Idriss Youssoss, 54, 701 S. Ninth St., Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police at 2:41 p.m. Thursday on charges of battery. According to Goshen police, officers were called to Rogers Park, 102 Chicago Ave., for a fight with weapons. They found the two men. Youssoss had complaints of pain, and Winford had a minor cut to the top of his left hand. Both refused medical attention. They were taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Trenton A. Miller, 23, 29397 C.R. 22, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 10:04 p.m. Thursday on several charges. According to Goshen police, officers stopped a moped for driving a vehicle without any functioning lights on C.R. 45 and Old C.R. 17. The driver, Miller, was found to be in possession of paraphernalia, methamphetamine and marijuana, according to police. Police also said they learned Miller had given a false date of birth during the investigation. Trenton was arrested and taken to the Elkhart County Jail on charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and having false identification.
BATTERIES
- A 30-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police at 10:10 a.m. Thursday that she had been battered by a known person while inside of her home in the 300 block of East Lincoln Avenue. The woman suffered a minor injury and had a complaint of pain, according to the police report.
- A 25-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police she was battered by her ex-boyfriend at 3:23 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of West Clinton Street. She complained of minor pain and no medical attention was needed, police reported.
- A 28-year-old woman was taken to Goshen Hospital by paramedics following a battery in the 1000 block of South Seventh Street at 4:37 a.m. Friday, according to Goshen police. The woman knew the man who battered her, police reported. She sustained several injuries, according to the police report.
THEFTS & BURGLARIES
- An employee of Northern Indiana Public Service Co. Reported a theft of utilities at 412 Westfield Ave., Goshen, at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
- A Walmart employee at its 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, store reported to Goshen police at 1:46 p.m. Thursday that a theft occurred.
- Summer Fisher, Goshen, reported a burglary to her storage unit at The Goshen Storage Center, 2019 Eisenhower Drive North, at 8 p.m. Thursday.
