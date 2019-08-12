POLICE NEWS: Goshen officers make several arrests

THE GOSHEN NEWS
Goshen police arrested people on drug, theft and drunk driving charges over the weekend. Those arrested were:
• Dexter Obryant, 33, 2414 W. Clinton St., Goshen, was arrested at 7:14 p.m. Saturday at Peddler’s Village and Reliance roads. Police said they arrested Obryant after a traffic stop on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Chad Bowers, 33, 335 E. North St., North Webster, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. at College Avenue and S. 11th St. on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a look-alike drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said the arrest followed a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Bowers was a passenger.
Another passenger, Francis Webb, 47, 1311 Copley Court, Goshen, was arrested on charges of possession of a look-alike drug and possession methamphetamine.
Webb and Bowers were taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Gulbano Khoja, 64, 23651 Wilshire Blvd. East, Elkhart, was stopped by Walmart employees Friday at 4:29 p.m. for possible shoplifting. Police were called and they arrested Gulbano on a charge of theft. She was released pending a court date.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Goshen police reported they have begun an investigation after a juvenile female reported to a school employee Saturday that she had been sexually assaulted the night before.
THEFTS
• A Goshen boy reported to Goshen police Saturday that his bicycle was stolen while it was at the Goshen Public Library, 601 S. Fifth St., Saturday afternoon.
• Andrea Gyokeres, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police Friday her wallet was stolen while she was at McDonald’s, 1706 Elkhart Road.
• Philip Lahr told Goshen police his Trek bicycle was stolen Friday from his garage at 1902 Cherly St.
• Goshen police were called to 163 Brookside Manor Friday afternoon on a report of a burglary. The police report did not state who reported the theft or what was taken.
VEHICLE DAMAGED
Christopher Lunsford reported to Goshen police Friday someone damaged his vehicle while it was parked at his residence, 190 Manchester Lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.