POLICE NEWS: Goshen man injures two officers during arrest

A Goshen man injured two police officers during an arrest early Sunday morning.
Cort Cline, 25, was arrested by Goshen police around 4:07 a.m. on charges of battery, battery of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer after police were dispatched to the area of Washington Street and Ninth Street in reference to a man on the railroad tracks.
During the investigation, Cline reportedly resisted officers as they attempted to arrest him. Cort sustained minor scrapes on his face. Two Goshen police officers sustained minor injuries to their arms and legs. A female witness who assisted Goshen police during the arrest sustained minor scrapes to her leg. Cline was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Lori Wilson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 2:36 a.m. Friday a broken window at her residence in the 200 block of North Fifth Street. There was no evidence of items missing from the residence, police said.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• On Saturday, Manuel Franco, Goshen reported to Goshen police someone broke his vehicle's window during the overnight hours Friday.
• Lisa and Gary Yoder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an identified person vandalized their home in the 2000 block of Violet Road around 3:54 p.m. Saturday.
• On Saturday, Ashley Wert, Goshen, reported to Goshen police someone vandalized her father's vehicle during the overnight hours Friday while it was parked in their driveway in the 300 block of South 27th Street.
THEFT
• On Saturday, an employee of Walgreen's, 429 Pike St., reported to Goshen police a theft from the store July 17.
• Carol Grieser, Goshen, reported to Goshen police someone stole her purse around 1:54 p.m. Saturday after she left in the a buggy at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave.
• Grace Burns, Goshen, reported to Goshen police theft from her unlocked vehicle around 8:40 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South 11th Street.
BURGLARY
Angela Wortham, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary of her residence in the 1600 block of Westmoor Parkway around 11:14 a.m. Friday.
ARSON
Goshen police were called to a house fire at 304 Gray-Roy Drive along with Goshen Fire Department around 7:52 a.m. Friday. The residence was vacant during the incident.
ARRESTS
• Rhoda Miller, 29, 411 N. Main St. Apt. 2, Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police around 2:54 a.m. Friday on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop near Pike Street and Chicago Avenue. Miller was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Dallas Yoder, 24, 411 N. Main St. Apt. 2, Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police around 2:54 a.m. Friday on charges dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop near Pike Street and Chicago Avenue. Yoder was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Brian Yoder, 27, 19022 4th St., New Paris, was arrested by Goshen police around 3:54 p.m. on a charge of possession of marijuana after police were called to 2612 Violet Road in reference to a criminal mischief report.
• Timothy Rodzankas, 31, 312 E. Jefferson St. Apt. C, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 6:21 p.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic battery. Rodzankas was transported to the Elkhart County Jail.
• James Miller, 22, 11616 C.R. 32, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 1:57 a.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of C.R. 45 and C.R. 15. Miller was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Martin Olais Agustin, 22, 54093 Hastings St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police around 1:09 a.m. Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and driving while suspended prior after being stopped near C.R. 45 and C.R. 15. Agustin was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Jose Ramos Trejo, 25, 48 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 12:46 a.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police were called to his address for a noise complaint. Trejo was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Kristina J. Ziska, 31, 114 Pottawattomi Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police around 12:40 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in the 600 block of South Seventh Street.
• Alberto Rivera, 20, 1608 S. 12th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 3:34 p.m. Friday on charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop near the intersection of South Sixth Street and East Plymouth Avenue. Rivera was released with a pending court date.
• Maximiliano Gonzalez, 25, 110 E. Hatch St., Sturgis, Michigan, as arrested by Goshen police around 3:34 p.m. Friday on charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop near the intersection of South Sixth Street and East Plymouth Avenue. Gonzalez was released with a pending court date.
• Anthony Ambrose, 40, 419 East St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 4:29 p.m. Friday on a charge of battery with serious bodily injury after reportedly inflicting injuries to an identified male victim. Ambrose was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Gustavo Rodriguez, 41, 1518 Sandlewood Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 6:10 p.m. Friday on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of minors. Rodriguez was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Katie Macias, 18, 100 W. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police around 7:45 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft at 4024 Elkhart Road. Macias was release at the scene with a pending court date.
• Kirk Beaudry, 47, 209 N. Eighth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 8:39 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop near the intersection of Wilden Avenue and Peddlers Village Road. Beaudry was released from the scene with a pending court date.
