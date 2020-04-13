A Shipshewana woman is accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of lottery tickets from a Middlebury gas station where she worked over the past year.
JoeHanna Marchand, 33, is charged with two Level 5 felony counts of theft.
An investigation by Middlebury police and the Hoosier Lottery began in February when Marchand was accused of taking tickets from a BP CornerMart. Security video at the business showed Marchand activating a pack of scratch-off tickets and putting them on paperwork before going into an office and then hiding the pack in her sweatshirt, police said in a probable cause affidavit.
“Activating” packs of tickets means they’re ready to be sold, a Hoosier Lottery spokeswoman said. Taking that step sends a confirmation to the lottery that a retailer has the packs and is making them available for sale.
When police interviewed Marchand, she said she’s not supposed to purchase tickets at the gas station. She got around it, she said, by activating the packs and then returning later to purchase them. But she couldn’t provide receipts for the sales, the affidavit shows.
A Hoosier Lottery investigator dug into records and found 145 lottery ticket packs were opened at the CornerMart between May 2019 and Feb. 2 at times when Marchand worked. While the business had purchased the tickets from the lottery, they were never sold as intended, the affidavit shows.
The missing packs amounted to a loss of $104,850 for the gas station. The lottery investigator also estimated winning tickets from those packs added up to $75,010.
Further reviews of available security footage showed Marchand activating ticket packs on two days in January and two days in February, and then leaving the store without paying for them, police said in the affidavit.
A witness also told an investigator Marchand was seen putting a $750 ticket pack in her purse after activating it, claiming she already paid for the tickets.
The affidavit doesn’t state whether Marchand ever collected or tried to collect money from winning tickets. The Hoosier Lottery spokeswoman said the agency, by policy, can’t comment on the case.
The charges, listed as thefts valuing more than $50,000, were filed Monday in Elkhart County Superior Court 2, and an an arrest warrant was issued.
CRASH
Walter Repaich, Elkhart, was injured when the pickup truck he was driving left the 20000 block of Ind. 120, and then crashed into a utility pole, a fence and a tree near C.R. 19 west of Bristol around 3:15 p.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Repaich was unconscious when emergency responders pulled him from the truck, police said.
He was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.
Police are investigating what caused him to drive off the road.
ARRESTS
• Derek Chapa, 21, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of marijuana and false informing as well as for an outstanding warrant after police said he and another man were found with the drug at the Meijer gas station, 4522 Elkhart Road, in Goshen around 6:23 a.m. Sunday. The other man, Jason Weber, 23, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana, and was then released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Steven Showalter, 39, 1302 Pebble Court, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Hively and Oakland avenues around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.
GUNFIRE REPORT
Goshen police responded to the sound of gunfire at Brookside Manor around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Jesse Estes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a male tried to strike him while driving a vehicle at a home, 524 S. Sixth St., around 8:25 p.m. Sunday.
RAPE
A woman reported to Goshen police Sunday a possible rape that occurred in the city.
THEFT
Summer Fisher, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her pickup truck was stolen from a home, 1397 Chicago Ave., around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. The truck was later recovered, police said in a report.
BURGLARY
Staff at Paul’s Marine reported to Elkhart County police two suspects stole two pickup trucks from a gated facility in the 21000 block of C Street, west of Bristol, around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. One of the suspects crashed through a gate while driving one of the trucks, a police report shows. Both vehicles were later found in the rear of a shopping plaza, 54595 C.R. 17. Police returned them to the company. The case remains under investigation.
