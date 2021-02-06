NORTH WEBSTER — A Mishawaka man, a Wolcottville man and two North Webster residents were arrested this past week on multiple drug-related charges by the Kosciusko County's NET43 team.
According to the Kosciusko County Narcotics Inforcement Team (NET43), tips from the public led to their officers performing multiple drug interdiction encounters Wednesday. On the following days, officer continued their investigations and concluded with a search warrant for drugs and items associated with illegal drug sales. No addresses were listed of where those warrants were served.
According to police, NET43 investigators intercepted approximately 241 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a loaded 40-caliber semi-automatic handgun, a Smith and Wesson 9mm, $5,991 in U.S. currency, morphine tablets, Xanax, marijuana, and paraphernalia which is used for illegal drug ingestion and dealing illegal drugs/narcotics.
These drug investigations resulted in the arrest of four people, one of whom was also wanted on arrest warrants from Elkhart County. Those arrested were:
- Corey Michael Dains, Mishawaka, Wednesday on charges of dealing/possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
- Mitchell Patrick Hall, Wolcottville, Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended.
- Anthony Hoover, North Webster, Thursday on charges of dealing of methamphetamine over 10 grams, possession of methamphetamine over 10 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
- Cherrie Fox, North Webster, Thursday on charges of dealing of methamphetamine over 10 grams, possession of methamphetamine over 10 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
ARRESTS
• Logan Nevenhoven, 20, 60569 C.R. 3, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:41 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a handgun without a license, dealing marijuana and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Indiana Avenue. Nevenhoven was taken to the Elkhart County Jail
• Tyler A. Ferguson, 22, Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police at 1:01 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle with a suspended license following a traffic stop at Lincolnway East and Eisenhower Drive. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
THEFTS
• Several aluminum wheels were stolen from the garage of Vincent Perdue, 209 W. Oakridge Ave., Goshen, at 1:11 p.m. Friday, according to Goshen police.
• Someone attempted to use a counterfeit bill to make a purchase at 112 W. Pike St., Goshen, at 6:43 p.m. Friday, according to Goshen police.
BATTERY
• Goshen police reported they were called to investigate the battery of a pregnant girl while she and her mother were waiting for service at Hacienda, 618 W. Lincoln Ave. at 8:10 p.m. Friday. The girl had no visible injuries, but did complain of pain. No medical attention was required, police reported.
FIGHT REPORTED
• Goshen police were called to a fight at Brookside Mobile Home Park, 61108 C.R.. 17. The caller reported to police several people were fighting. When officers arrived, a male ran behind a home and was not located. Officers said they recovered a controlled substance near where the man fled.
