POLICE NEWS: Father charged with injuring son in go-cart crash

A Middlebury man faces charges he seriously injured his child when he crashed a go-cart while drunk last year.
Brian Gresso, 37, told an Indiana conservation officer at the scene he took his 9-year-old son for a ride in a go-cart on C.R. 39 in Middlebury on Aug. 11, 2018. When they reached an intersection, another child darted out, Gresso swerved and rolled the vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit filed with the case.
His son was treated at the scene by medics. He was later taken to a hospital in Indianapolis to be treated for multiple skull fractures, facial fractures and other injuries, the affidavit shows.
Gresso also told the conservation officer he did multiple shots of vodka before driving the go-cart, stating, “I’m still probably over the legal limit to be operating a motor vehicle,” the affidavit quoted.
A breath test at the scene showed his blood-alcohol level at .144, according to the affidavit.
Gresso said neither he nor the boy were wearing helmets or seat belts at the time of the crash, the affidavit shows.
Level 6 felony charges of causing injury while operating a vehicle while intoxicated and OWI were filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 6 Thursday. A warrant was also issued for Gresso’s arrest, court information shows.
MOLESTATION CHARGES
A Goshen man is accused of molesting children and of watching pornography with children.
Brandon Ellis, 34, Goshen is charged with two Level 4 felony counts of child molesting and two Level 6 felony counts of dissemination of matter harmful to children.
Ellis allegedly touched two children under the age of 10 inappropriately around October and November 2017, according to the probable cause affidavit and charging information in the case.
He also allegedly showed pornographic videos on his phone to children under the age of 10, the affidavit shows.
The charges were filed with the case in Elkhart County Superior Court 3 Friday.
CRASH
A woman and a child were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Nappanee Thursday.
Victoria Malooley, Elkhart, drove an SUV into the intersection of C.R. 9 and C.R. 46, failed to yield the right of way, and her SUV collided with an SUV driven by Kathy Brown, Nappanee, around 1:45 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Brown, and a 5-year-old girl in her vehicle, were taken to Goshen Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Malooley did not report any injuries.
ARRESTS
• Matthew Luger, 23, Granger, was arrested by Indiana State Police and jailed on charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road near the 94 mile marker in Elkhart County around 1:15 a.m. Friday. Police found nearly three-and-a-half pounds of marijuana during a search of Luger’s car, the ISP said in a news release.
• Jose Ramos-Trejo, 25, Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a noise complaint at 61108 C.R. 17 around 12:45 a.m. Friday.
• Ayzyana Billings-Tyler, 18, 504 W. Garfield Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Walmart staff alleged she stole money from them, according to a police report. Billings-Tyler was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Taylor Craigo, 18, 23596 Greenwood Blvd., Elkhart, and a juvenile were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of theft at Kohl’s around 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Craigo and the juvenile were released at the scene with citations to appear in court.
PUBLIC INDECENCY
Goshen police responded to a report of public indecency in the parking lot of CVS, 410 S. Main St., around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Police identified the man and forwarded charges to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review, a report shows.
PURSUIT
A suspect driving a motorcycle fled from Elkhart County police in the area of U.S. 20 and C.R. 21 around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police pursued the motorcycle, but lost sight of the suspect in St. Joseph County. The situation remains under investigation.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Goshen police reported Thursday a tractor-trailer struck and damaged a stop sign at Wilson and Plymouth avenues. The driver of the truck left the scene without notifying police.
• Seth Kline, South Bend, reported to Goshen police his car was struck by another vehicle in the 1000 block of West Pike Street around 3:20 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle drove away from the scene without exchanging information.
RUNAWAY
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Goshen police a 15-year-old girl ran away from the campus, 62226 C.R. 15, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Andrew Downs, 26, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Tuesday.
