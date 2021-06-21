A man died of gunshot wounds sustained during an incident in Elkhart early Saturday morning.
According to Elkhart police, officers were dispatched to 515 S. Fifth St., Elkhart, at 5:01 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a shooting with injuries.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers secured the scene and called in detectives from the Elkhart County Homicide Unit to work the case. There is no immediate threat to public safety. There have been no arrests at this time.
Any further updates will be issued by the Elkhart County Prosecutors Office.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2821, Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP, 800-342-STOP or visit michianacrimestoppers.com.
CRASH REPORTS
• Joey Miller, Goshen, told Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked at 3325 Hackberry Drive at 3:58 p.m. Friday. The driver then reportedly left the scene without providing any information.
• Jason Todd, South Bend, told Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked at a gas station convenience store, 1906 Lincolnway E., at 4:09 p.m. Friday. The driver then left the scene without providing any information.
ARREST REPORTS
• Bailey Toma, 22, 916 Laurel St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at the intersection of West Pike Street and North Chicago Avenue at 9:14 a.m. Friday. Toma was released pending a court date.
• Hayden Pieri, 19, 908 Lynwood Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of battery after officers were called to 416 N Main St. for an unrelated issue at 10:37 a.m. Friday. Pieri was booked into the county jail.
• Sinhue Hernandez Burciaga, 34, 314 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery and strangulation following an incident at his home at 2:51 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Diego Emilio Escalante, 212 Leclere St., Ligonier, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Douglas Street and South Eighth Street at 12:56 a.m. Saturday. He was booked into the county jail.
THEFT REPORTS
• Angel Sanchez, Goshen, told Goshen police someone stole the license plate from off of his vehicle while it was parked at 306 E. Madison St. at 10:35 a.m. Friday.
• A Goshen man reported that his cellphone was stolen after he accidentally set it down while at Menards, 1925 Lincolnway E., at 10:45 p.m. Friday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Christopher Frieson, Goshen, told Goshen police he believed someone intentionally damaged his vehicle while it was parked at 1323 S. Ninth St. at 12:20 p.m. Friday.
UNAUTHORIZED CONTROL OF A MOTOR VEHICLE
Judy Horton, 50, of Goshen, reported to police that a known subject took control of a rental vehicle without her permission at approximately 10:24 a.m. on Saturday in the 1600 block of Clover Creek Lane in Goshen. The vehicle was later located and the subject was interviewed. The vehicle was returned to Judy without further incident. A report was completed.
FAILURE TO PAY FOR SERVICES
Alexander Garcia, 21, from Goshen reported to police at approximately 10:38 a.m. on Saturday that a known male subject failed to pay for services at Best Western Hotel on LincolnWay East and left the scene prior to police arrival. A report was taken.
CRIMINAL TRESSPASS/CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Nicole Drinsky, 38, homeless in Goshen, was arrested at approximately 12:12 p.m. at the address of 1008 South 11th Street for criminal trespass and vandalism. She was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail. A report was completed.
IDENTITY DECEPTION
Rita Reitmeier, 68, Goshen, reported to police at approximately 12:49 p.m. Saturday that an unknown suspect had used her identity to open up a false line of credit. Rita reported charges made to that line of credit without her authorization. A report was completed.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Police were called to 388 Johnston St. in reference to an unresponsive male. Police found Steven R Linn, 67, from Goshen, deceased at this address. No foul play is suspected and next of kin was notified at the scene. A report was taken.
LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT
David Aguilar, 20, of Elkhart, reported on at approximately 3:55 p.m. Saturday an unknown vehicle had collided into his vehicle while he was at work in the 1800 block of Rieth Blvd. and advised his vehicle had minor scuff marks. A report was completed.
THEFT
Shelby Adams-Elkins, 22, of Elkhart, contacted the Goshen Police in reference an unknown person taking her cell phone from the Wings Etc. located at 4644 Elkhart Road in Elkhart on Thursday. A report was completed.
LEAVING THE SCENE OF A PROPERTY DAMAGE ACCIDENT
- Sandra Contreras, 20, of Goshen, reported she was involved in a motor vehicle accident at 12:06 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Wilden and Indiana. After the collision the accused vehicle left the scene prior to police arrival. A report was taken.
- Mabel Juarez Pina, 41, of Goshen, contacted the Goshen Police at approximately 12:44 a.m., Sunday, in reference to being involved in a property damage motor vehicle accident. Ms. Pina stated that the accused vehicle fled the scene without exchanging any information. A report was completed.
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG/MARIJUANA/PARAPHERNALIA
A traffic stop was conducted at approximately 12:42 a.m., Sunday at 1819 Lincolnway East for a traffic infraction. Emily Hay, 22, of 1207 Putnam Avenue, Janesville, Wisc., was later found to be in possession of a legend drug. A passenger, Lucas Gross, 22, of 1125 Drake Street, Janesville, was later arrested for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Both were transported to the Elkhart County Jail. A report was taken.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION/RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT/UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A RAILROAD
Officers were dispatched to the 4000 Block of Elkhart Road (US 33) at approximately 1:31 a.m. Sunday, in reference to a welfare check on a male on the railroad tracks. Officers located Ramon Santiago II, 28, of Syracuse, in the roadway. Officers attempted to obtain further information from Ramon but he resisted law enforcement while being intoxicated. Ramon was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail for Public Intoxication, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Unauthorized use of a Railroad. A report was taken.
