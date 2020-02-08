A police pursuit that started because of a burglary in progress in Goshen, ended with the suspect in jail.
According to Goshen police, officers were called to 4002 Shawnee Drive for a burglary in progress.
The suspect, identified as Kendall McGee, 40, 1304 Princeton Blvd., Elkhart, was seen leaving the area, police reported. A police pursuit ensued into Elkhart. McGee was arrested at his home and taken to the Elkhart County Jail on multiple charges, including residential entry, resisting arrest in a vehicle, resisting arrest on foot causing injury, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and reckless driving.
ARRESTS
• Goshen police arrested a 16-year-old boy on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Michigan and West Wilden avenues around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The boy was released to a parent with a citation to appear in court.
• Adrienne Poe, 28, 206 S. Silverwood Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Poe was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Alexandros Karageorgiades, 25, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a handgun following a traffic stop at North Second Street and West Oakridge Avenue around 9 a.m. Friday. Another man, Sean Benner, 29, homeless, was also arrested and jailed on a charge of possession of marijuana.
• Maria Luz Lopez-Torres, 45, 1709 Francis Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 5:11 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road. She was released at the scene on a written promise to appear in court.
• Joshlin Kierra Pratcher, 20, 314 S. Seventh St., Apt. A, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:36 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at South Ninth Street and Madison Street. He was released at the scene on a written promise to appear in court.
• Michael Graber, 26, 18950 Wild Rose Road, New Paris, was arrested by Goshen police at 11 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana during a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Elkhart Road. Graber was released at the scene on a written promise to appear in court.
• Courtney Burket, 22, 617 Queen St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:58 a.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a single-vehicle crash on Elkhart Road, near Rieth Boulevard. Burket was reportedly intoxicated and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Marcos Ruiz, 38, 115 N. 22nd St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia at 12:34 a.m. Sunday following a traffic stop at West Avenue and Hickory Place. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Isaiah Quezada, 18, 302 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 2:25 a.m. Sunday on a charge of illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage following a traffic stop at Reliance Road and Peddler's Village Road. Quezada was released at the scene on a written promise to appear in court.
INTIMIDATION
• Goshen police responded to a call about a male threatening staff at the Concentra clinic, 2014 Lincolnway East, around 2:15 p.m. Friday.
• Dawn Farmwald, Elkhart reported to Goshen police a person made possible threats toward Oaklawn staff at The Window, 223 S. Main St., around 8:20 a.m. Friday.
COUNTERFEITING
William Totten, South Bend, reported to Goshen police he received counterfeit bills while selling items to a person in the parking lot of Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
THEFT
• Janice Waldron, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her car was stolen from IHOP, 2905 Ferndale Road, around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.
• Jose Sanchez Flores, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was stolen overnight Friday into Saturday while it was parked at 505 S. Sixth St.
BURGLARY
• Levi Hochstetler, 500 block of South Sixth Street, reported to Goshen police his garage was burglarized overnight Friday into Saturday.
• Goshen police are investigating a possible burglary that took place at Genesis Products, 2515 Industrial Park Drive, at 4:58 a.m. Sunday. Officers were called to the company because of an alarm. They believe forced entry was made.
RUNAWAY
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Goshen police a 17-year-old boy ran away from the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, while he was being transported Friday.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Cheryll Maynard, Mishawaka, reported to Elkhart County police the Jeep she was driving was rear-ended by a car on Old U.S. 33, near Porter Avenue, around 3:45 p.m. Friday. The driver of the car then fled the scene, police said in a news release. Maynard was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive treatment for back pain.
• Corrina Turczi, North Webster, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at 3252 Corrie Drive around noon Friday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without contacting Turczi or police.
FRAUD
Nicolas Velasquez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Friday his 16-year-old son’s identity was stolen and used for employment purposes.
