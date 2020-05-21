An Elkhart man was arrested by Goshen police Wednesday after he was pulled over for a traffic violation and for harassing a person he knew.
Jason Gibson, 38, 2125 Sedgewick Court, Elkhart, was arrested at 4:19 p.m. on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, providing police with false information, never receiving a license and on a county warrant for contempt of court, according to a police report.
He has been stopped by police in the parking lot of Lowe’s, 2219 Rieth Blvd. Gibson was reportedly intoxicated and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail, the report states.
ARREST
• An 11-year-old Goshen boy was arrested and later released to his mother on a charge of being a runaway at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday.
ATTEMPTED SUICIDES
• Elkhart County deputies reported that at 8:54 p.m. Monday they were called to the aid of a 19-year-old woman who wanted to jump off the bridge at C.R. 18 and C.R. 115 and die. Police were able to remove her from the bridge and take her to Elkhart General Hospital.
• Elkhart County deputies were called to the 53000 block of Songbird Way, Bristol, to help a 32-year-old man who attempted to kill himself with a self-inflicted wound at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday. The man was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment.
LEAVING THE SCENE
• Daniel Comedoll, 21934 Suburban Drive, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 4:33 a.m. Monday a vehicle struck the garage attached to his house and caused damage. The vehicle then left the scene without providing insurance information.
THEFTS
• Jorge Camacho Jr., 1101 S. 13th St., Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday tools were stolen from his garage.
• Employees of Caspers, 603 W. Pike St., Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday that someone was trying to sell coins that belonged to them.
• Wesley Johnson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday that his dirt bike was stolen from 413 S. Indiana Ave., overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.
• Britni Knisley, Goshen, reported a theft to Goshen police at 3:41 a.m. Thursday. The theft occurred at 231 Brookside Manor.
• A blower, two weedeaters and attachments, valued at $1,500, were stolen from a cargo trailer at 30495 C.R. 24, Elkhart, between 7 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Monday, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report. A person broke into the cargo trailer to steal the items, Elkhart County deputies reported.
VANDALS/CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Raymond Luyk, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday that two juveniles vandalized property at 2133 Berkey Ave., Goshen.
• An employee of Frontier, 24373 C.R. 45, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 p.m. Saturday and 4:20 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into two vehicles owned by Frontier. The vehicles, which were parked on the property, each had a window smashed. It is not known if any items were taken, according to police.
FRAUD
• Jennifer Youngberg, 65000 block of Buttercup Ave., Goshen, reported to Elkhart County deputies that fraud was committed against her between April 26 and May 3.
