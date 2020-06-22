An Elkhart man has died from injuries he received Saturday when his scooter crashed.
Elkhart County police report Willard Mast, 88, died Monday at South Bend Memorial after being taken there after the crash. Police said Mast was riding his scooter north on Ind. 19 south of Fairfax Avenue when it struck a curb and he was thrown to the ground.
After the crash, police reported Mast sustained injuries to his hands and head. Police said Mast was not wearing a helmet.
Buggy driver injured
In another crash, Elkhart County police report Vera Yoder, 68, of Middlebury, received head and shoulder injuries when her horse-drawn buggy collided with a Ford Fusion being driven by Joanne Hershberger, of Midddlebury. The crash occurred at 3:33 p.m. Monday at C.R.s 34 and 37, the police report shows.
Police said Yoder’s buggy was traveling north on C.R. 37 when it entered the intersection and collided with the Ford, which was traveling west on C.R.34.
Yoder was taken to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment of her injuries. Hershberger was not injured, police reported.
ARRESTS
• Shelby E. Dilla, 18, 204 N. Clay St., Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested by Goshen police at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on a charge of illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage in the area of Burdick and South Main streets. Officers were called there because of an argument. Dilla was arrested and released on a written promise to appear in court.
• Donavan McDaniel, 22, no address listed, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 10:56 a.m. Thursday on multiple charges, including resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without ever having received a license. He was stopped for a traffic violation in the area of C.R. 6 and C.R. 13 in Elkhart and attempted to flee from officers on foot before being caught, according to police. McDaniel was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Christopher Heintzelman, 24, 511 N. Camden Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 6:57 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Heintzelman was reportedly found passed out in the driver’s seat of his vehicle on the side of the roadway at C.R. 148 and U.S. 33, police reported. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Brett Messer, 24605 W. Hawthorne Drive, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 10:42 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the area of Ind. 120 and C.R. 19. Messer was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Robert Deschepper III, 30, 1800 Connecticut Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of the 51000 block of Woodhaven Drive, on a charge of resisting law enforcement and on a warrant out of Elkhart County. Officers were called to the Woodhaven Drive address for a domestic fight and, when they arrived, Deschepper fled, police reported. Deschepper was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Sidney Gongwer, 28, 604 Maple Lane, Wakarusa, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 3:15 a.m. Sunday at Ind. 19 and C.R. 26 following a traffic stop. Gongwer was reportedly intoxicated and was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Jasmine N. Gonzalez, 24, 207 Pigeon St., Ligonier, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 5 a.m. Sunday in the area of 11511 C.R. 50. Gonzalez was found asleep at the wheel, police reported, adding that she was intoxicated. She was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Kody Jankoviak, 25, 1921 Catalpa Ave., South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 7:11 a.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Jankoviak was stopped at Ash Road and C.R. 12 for a traffic violation, deputies reported. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Alex Ackley, 27, 615 Plum St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a felony charge of domestic battery and on a charge of criminal recklessness at 6:29 p.m. Sunday. According to deputies, Ackley battered a 26-year-old woman in the neck while operating a motor vehicle recklessly on C.R. 17, south of C.R. 30, near Goshen. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Christopher M. Hallman II, 27, 3214 S. Main St., Elkhart, was arrested at 109 W. Main St., Millersburg, at 3:30 p.m. Monday on a warrant out of Lake County charging him with robbery. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
ROBBERY
A robbery was reported in the 300 block of Queen Street at 12:12 p.m. Sunday. Everyone had left the scene before police arrived, according to the Goshen police report.
THEFT/BURGLARY
• Michelle Paden, 23061 Cottage Grove Court, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6:50 a.m. Thursday, someone pried open the glove box of her Jeep and stole cash.
• Brian Debeck, 62365 Ind. 19, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between noon June 9 and 8:30 a.m. Thursday, someone forced entry into his home and stole a Winchester gun safe and eight showcase knives.
• Nellie Hernandez reported to Elkhart County deputies that at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, she set her purse down at a garage sale at 56971 Coppergate Drive, when two women approached and stole the purse off a table. The women then fled in a vehicle, she told police.
• Bonnie Waltz, 65844 Tropicana Ave., Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that her 2015 black Chevrolet Silverado was stolen between noon and 5 p.m. March 30 by someone she knows.
• Erin Willis reported to Elkhart County deputies on Sunday that a vehicle she has been renting was stolen while it was parked at 56434 C.R. 27, Goshen, between 10 p.m. Saturday and 7:26 p.m. Sunday.
• Victoria Carranza reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 2 and 10 p.m. Sunday, someone she knows stole her vehicle from 64712 C.R. 21, Goshen, Lot 288.
• Sally Fromer, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police that while she was shopping at Kohl’s, 3802 Midway Road, she dropped her wallet and it was picked up by someone at 8:03 p.m. Monday.
FRAUD
• Derick Strandel, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:13 p.m. Monday he was a victim of fraud.
BATTERY
• A 30-year-old Goshen man reported to Goshen police he was battered by one of his patients at Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave., at 2:58 a.m. Monday. The man had pain but no major injuries, according to the police report.
• A 22-year-old was punched in the face while in the 27000 block of C.R. 26, at 3:35 p.m. Friday, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
PURSUIT
Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies reported that at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, they were involved in a pursuit initiated by Cass County, Michigan, in the area of North Shore Drive and C.R. 11 in Elkhart. The officers lost sight of the vehicle and stopped the pursuit.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF & VANDALISM
• A 17-year-old Goshen boy was cited for being incorrigible and criminal mischief and was released back to his mother pending a future court date at 8:26 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South 16th Street.
• Kimberly Luczkowski, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that the back windows to two of her vehicles were broken overnight Saturday into Sunday while parked in the 300 block of West Wilden Avenue.
• Manuel Urrutia, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that his vehicle was damaged sometime overnight Sunday into Monday while parked at 1375 Park 33 Blvd.
• Harold Mann, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged sometime this past weekend while parked at 61108 C.R. 17, Goshen.
• Graffiti was spray painted on the side of a building in the 500 block of North Seventh Street, Goshen, and was reported to Goshen police at 6:35 p.m. Monday.
EXPOSURE
A security guard at Goshen Hospital reported to Goshen police at 9:37 p.m. Sunday that a person exposed himself while outside of the hospital, 200 High Park Ave.
DOG BITE
A Concord Township woman was cited into magistrate court on a charge of harboring a non-immunized dog after the dog reportedly bit a woman.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Brenda McClure reported Friday a dog came onto her property at 24398 Belmar Drive and bit her. The dog’s owner was identified as Samantha Newcomb, police reported, and the officers learned the dog was not current with its vaccines.
THREATS
Employees at Concentra Urgent Care, 2014 Lincolnway East, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a man, known to employees, called their business and made threats toward an employee at 2:36 p.m. Monday.
At 4:09 p.m. that same day, officers were called there for a hold up alarm. Officers discovered the front driver’s side window of a car had been broken. The case has been sent to the prosecutor’s office for review.
