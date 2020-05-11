A fire destroyed a barn in Syracuse, likely killing the poultry inside, Sunday morning.
Firefighters from the Turkey Creek Fire Territory responded to Larry and Connie Rosenberry's property, 4445 E. 1200 North, around 8:15 a.m., and they found the barn engulfed in flames. The fire was too intense for firefighters to go into the 40-by-40-foot structure, a news release shows.
Chicks, ducklings, turkeys and a cat were said to be inside the barn at the time, but the release doesn't provide an approximation of how many animals there were.
Firefighters from North Benton, Milford and North Webster joined Turkey Creek at the scene, resulting in about 50 firefighters working to extinguish the fire until it was brought under control around 8:50 a.m. Crews remained at the scene to tackle hot spots and undertake other duties until about 10:20 a.m., the release shows.
No injuries to humans were reported.
The release estimated the loss amounted to about $30,000 in damages.
RAPE INVESTIGATED
Elkhart County police are investigating the apparent carjacking and rape of a woman in Goshen last week.
The 32-year-old victim told police a man broke into her vehicle after she drove to her employer in the area of C.R. 38 and C.R. 31 around 5:45 a.m. Friday, according to a police report.
The suspect forced the victim to drive to a different location where she was strangled and raped in her vehicle, according to the report.
The victim was taken to a hospital in St. Joseph County to receive medical treatment.
FIRE
Goshen firefighters extinguished a small fire near the 4300 block of Conifer Lane at the Ashton Pines apartment complex Sunday. Emergency units responded to the scene after receiving a call around 6:40 a.m.
ARREST
Thomas Bruick Jr., 34, Angola, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at C.R. 22 and C.R. 20 in Middlebury around 4:10 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report.
CHARGES PENDING
An 18-year-old Middlebury woman faces charges of dealing a controlled substance, dealing marijuana and possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop by Elkhart County police at U.S. 20 and C.R. 19 around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The charges are being forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review, police said in a report. The woman’s name was not released.
THEFTS
• Shunee Graham, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her 2008 Dodge Avenger was stolen while she had it running outside her home, 4375 Balsam Fir Lane, around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Tammy Mishler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Sunday a vehicle struck her fence and damaged it at 409 W. Wilkinson St. and the driver then drove from the scene at an unknown time.
• Alan Honeychurch reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle struck another vehicle at C.R. 20 and U.S. 33 in Dunlap and then left the area around 12:50 p.m. Friday.
CRASH
Elkhart County police responded to a single-vehicle crash at C.R. 117 and Fenmore Avenue around 8:20 a.m. Friday. No other details were provided in a report.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a customer accused of causing a disturbance at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 2:20 p.m. Sunday.
