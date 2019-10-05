A Michigan man is jailed as a result of an undercover drug bust in LaGrange.
Richard Berry Neal, 40, Saginaw, Michigan, was arrested by LaGrange County police on a charge of dealing cocaine after officers surrounded his vehicle in the parking lot of CVS, 0975 N. South 00 East-West, around 2:30 p.m. Friday, police said in a news release.
Investigators acted on a tip that Neal was traveling to LaGrange to deliver about $2,600 worth of crack cocaine to an undercover informant, according to the release.
ARRESTS
• Nicholas Wiggs, 33, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of rape, criminal confinement, incest and domestic battery following an incident in the 2400 block of West Clinton Street around 10:50 a.m. Friday.
• Jesse Miller, 31, 12248 C.R. 24, Middlebury, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting arrest following a traffic stop at Indiana Avenue and Pike Street around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.
• Joey Spencer, 50, 259 Winchester Trails, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Elkhart Road around 11:10 p.m. Friday.
• Carl Prince, 30, Goshen, and Chloe Baxter, 18, Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police and jailed each on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 1000 block of South 15th Street around 11 p.m. Friday.
• Adolfo Chavez, 35, 1011 Lantern Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Washington and Michigan roads around 8 p.m. Friday. Chavez was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Michael Graber, 26, 18950 Wild Rose Road, New Paris, was arrested by Goshen police at 10:19 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road. Graber was released on a written promise to appear in court.
• A 15-year-old boy was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at 8:31 p.m. Saturday and was later released to his father on a written promise to appear in court. The teen is accused of stealing from Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road.
• Nancy Cervantes Cervera, 22, no address given, was arrested by Goshen police at 10:52 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana when stopped for a traffic violation at U.S. 33 and C.R. 20. She was released on a written promise to appear in court.
CRASH
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Goshen Friday.
An SUV driven by Howard Bontrager, Goshen, pulled out from Dierdorff Road into the intersection with College Avenue and was struck by an oncoming vehicle driven by Sarah Hinshaw, Centerville, Ohio, around 11:20 a.m., Goshen police said in a report.
Hinshaw was examined at the scene for wrist pain, according to the report. Bontrager was also apparently checked for a complaint of pain.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Melissa Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police someone crashed their vehicle into her car while it was parked in the 1600 block of Harrison Ridge Lane at 10:44 a.m. Saturday.
THEFT
• Maricela Salazar, 1502 W. Clinton St., reported to Goshen police her purse and money were stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at her home around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
FRAUD
• Anita Frankburger, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police fraudulent actions on her mother's bank card at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, at 1:51 p.m. Saturday.
DOG BITE
• A 6-year-old girl was bitten by a family dog in the 400 block of Sunset Boulevard at 9:57 p.m. Saturday. The girl was taken to Goshen Hospital, where she received two stitches, police reported.
