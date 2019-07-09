POLICE NEWS: Drug raids net six arrests in Ligonier

Six suspects face multiple charges from drug busts at two homes in Ligonier Monday.
Noble County police led the early-morning operation, serving a search warrant first at Tony J. Skaggs’ home, 1015 Third St., around 5:30 a.m., police said.
Skaggs and four other people were arrested there:
• Skaggs, 28, was jailed on a Level 3 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal and Level 6 felony counts of possession of fentanyl and possession of a stolen firearm as well as a warrant from Michigan;
• His father, Tony L. Skaggs, 52, Wawaka, was jailed on a Level 2 felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal;
• Kitty Hasse, 53, Ligonier, was jailed on a Level 2 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal and three Level 6 felony counts of neglect of a dependent;
• Kursty Fugate, 31, Ligonier, was jailed on Level 6 felony counts of possession of a syringe and neglect of a dependent;
• And Bradley Davis, 33, Albion, was jailed on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police then served a warrant at Pedro Macias’ home, 407 Lincolnway West. Macias, 45, was arrested and jailed on a Level 3 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal as well as a Level 4 felony count of possession of meth with intent to deal, police said.
The raids stemmed from a year-long investigation that included several undercover drug buys, allegedly from Macias. Those deals led investigators to Skaggs’ house on Third Street, police said. Police searched the house and found meth, fenantyl, heroin and marijuana, the release shows.
The case remains under investigation.
Officers from Ligonier Police, the Indiana State Police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Kosciusko County Drug Task Force assisted in the raids, Noble County police said in the release.
CRASHES
• A Goshen man was injured in a two-vehicle crash where one of the vehicles nearly struck a house Monday evening.
A car driven by Miguel Quiroz, Goshen, collided with an SUV driven by Kevin Hernandez-Quintanilla as Hernandez-Quintanilla turned onto Olive Street from Lincoln Avenue around 5 p.m., Goshen police said in a report.
Both drivers told police they tried to swerve to avoid the collision. Quiroz’s car left the street and drove onto the yard of a house at 101 Olive St., nearly striking the porch.
Quiroz was treated at the scene for a facial injury. Hernandez-Quintanilla did not report any injuries, police said.
Quiroz was also cited for a learner’s permit violation.
• Yadira Hunter, Ligonier, was injured when the car she was driving struck a car driven by Nathan Lanzen, Elkhart at U.S. 33 and Caragana Court in Goshen around 4:10 p.m. Monday, Goshen police said in a report.
Hunter complained of arm pain at the scene, according to the report. Lanzen did not report any injuries.
ARRESTS
• Ronald Hershberger, 59, 67543 C.R. 31, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine after police responded to 423 Arbor Court around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
• Jacqueline Castillo Lopez, 19, 1709 Francis Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of inhaling toxic vapors after police responded to a call about a woman getting high in a restroom at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 6:15 p.m. Monday. Castillo Lopez was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment, and charges were sought against her, police said in a report.
• Lavern Lengacher, 76, 7210 C.R. N. 1145 West, Shipshewana, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop on Prairie Street at the entrance to York Woods Center apartments around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
THEFTS
• Staff at Goshen Motors reported to Goshen police Monday six counts of thefts from recreational vehicles at the business, 3220 Elkhart Road, sometime over the weekend.
• Fernando Padilla Mendoza, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police his mobile phone was stolen in Goshen around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
• Christopher Hardy, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the attempted theft of a bicycle from a home, 516 River Ave., around 12:10 p.m. Monday.
BURGLARIES
• Jasmine Beatty, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to her home in the 500 block of South Riverside Boulevard around 10:45 p.m. Monday.
• Randall White, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police someone broke into his home through a window in the 64000 block of C.R. 15 sometime between July 2 and 6 a.m. Monday.
FRAUD
Ray Hoover, Goshen, reported a phone scam to Goshen police Monday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
• Richard Maddix, 57, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody last Thursday.
• Christofur Billman, 33, Goshen, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody last Thursday.
