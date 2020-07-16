One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Goshen.
A pickup truck driven by Esther Stalter, Wakarusa, collided with an SUV driven by Cathy Hawkins, Milford, as Stalter made a left turn at the intersection of Indiana and Plymouth avenues around 4:30 p.m., Goshen police said in a report.
Hawkins was treated at the scene for leg pain, police said. Stalter did not report any injuries.
ARREST
Bruce Davis, 28, 507 ½ Dewey Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of leaving the scene of a crash, driving with a suspended license and false informing after police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 1400 block of Lincolnway East around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.
THEFTS
• Crystal Kinzie, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her husband’s bicycle was stolen from a house, 608 S. Sixth St., around 6:25 p.m. Wednesday.
• Raul Gonzalez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a break-in to his vehicle while he worked at a Forest River RV facility, 1803 Century Drive, on Tuesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
John Hoogenboom, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked in the 500 block of Alana Drive sometime between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
