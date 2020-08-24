A Goshen man died following a medical emergency while driving last week.
Randall Penland, 68, was stricken with the emergency and crashed a vehicle at 25517 C.R. 26 around 1:55 p.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
CRASH
An SUV driven by Ardith Berg, Rochelle, Illinois, collided with a vehicle driven by William Kuhns, Milford, at C.R. 4 and Ind. 13 around 10:25 a.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Kuhns and Beg did not report any injuries. But a passenger in Berg's SUV, Allen Berg of Rochelle, Illinois, was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for complaints of pain, police said.
ARRESTS
• Kieth Hiebner, 41, 805 S. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Old C.R. 17 and C.R. 32 around 2:20 a.m. Monday.
• Goshen police arrested a 14-year-old juvenile on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Crescent Street around 10:10 p.m. Sunday. The juvenile was released to a parent with a citation to appear in court.
• Shellayne Kochel, 32, Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police said she battered a man in front of officers who had responded to a vehicle crash on Ind. 15 north of C.R. 4 near Bristol around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.
• Brittney Elliott, 30, 611 Stevens Court, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at West Franklin and South Second streets around 10:25 p.m. Saturday.
• Lamar Miller, 20, Wolcottville, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and illegal consumption of alcohol following a traffic stop at 7000 S. 900 West in Topeka around 10:20 p.m. Saturday.
• Jose Lariz Villalpondo, 54, 1038 Van Gilst Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Pike Street and Chicago Avenue around 9:50 p.m. Saturday.
• Diego Ortiz-Valadez, 36, 2665 Alpine Fir Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license following a traffic stop on C.R. 26 east of C.R. 11 around 6 p.m. Saturday.
• Anibal Solano, 31, was cited by Elkhart County police for possession of marijuana and released around 10:45 a.m. Saturday. Police then also cited Shane Andrews, 32, for possession of marijuana around 11 a.m. that morning after responding to a call about drug activity at 57925 Old C.R. 17 near Goshen. Solano also received a trespassing warning at the property, a report shows.
• Angel Vargas-Becerra, 27, 23979 C.R. 28, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving without a license and driving as a habitual traffic violator after police said he fled from officers while driving a vehicle at C.R. 28 and C.R. 7 around 3:55 a.m. Saturday.
• Elkhart County police arrested a 17-year-old girl from Elkhart on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and Meijer Drive in Goshen around 10:40 p.m. Friday. The girl was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court. During the stop, police called the vehicle’s owner, Alexandra Sharkey-Franklin, 22, to the scene. Sharkey-Franklin was given a citation for possession of marijuana after a small amount of the drug was found in the vehicle, police said in a report.
• Ladrew Taylor, 27, 1618 William Henry Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of possession of a methamphetamine following a traffic stop in the area of Cassopolis Street and Northpointe Boulevard around 12:15 a.m. Friday.
INTIMIDATION
Lori Arnold, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Sunday a case of intimidation that occurred at her home, 615 S. Main St., on Friday.
BURGLARY
Ryan Hardy, California, reported to Goshen police a burglary at Dunkin’ Donuts, 1952 Lincolnway East, around 10:40 p.m. Sunday.
THEFTS
• William Burns Jr. reported to Elkhart County police suspects have been stealing catalytic converters from Amazon work trucks parked in a vehicle lot, 11160 C.R. 4, in Middlebury. The report was made around 10:05 a.m. Sunday.
• Jeffrey Connett, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police the license plate was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 62360 C.R. 35, sometime between Aug. 17 and Saturday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Maria Hernandez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police eggs were thrown at her home, 313 Mossberg Lane, and car around 9:40 a.m. Sunday.
• David Bartley, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police his motorcycle was damaged during a dispute at his house, 65774 Woodbury Drive, around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
