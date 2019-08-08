POLICE NEWS: Crash injures a woman near Greencroft

A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday.
A car driven by Barbara Miller collided with a car driven by Elaine Nand, Goshen, after Nand pulled into Miller’s path at Dogwood Court and Greencroft Drive around 1:30 p.m., Goshen police said in a report.
Miller’s vehicle then struck a light pole near the intersection. She was taken to receive medical treatment for head pain, according to the report. Nand did not report any injuries.
ARREST
A crash that injured two people in Goshen early Wednesday morning led to the arrest of one of the drivers.
As initially reported in The Goshen News Wednesday, a car driven by Daniel Jarmaillo, 31, — with an Elkhart address — crossed the center of Reliance Road and collided with a pickup truck driven by Ipolita Almazan De Castillo, Goshen, south of Peddler's Village Road near Brookside Manor around 4:30 a.m., based on information from a report by Goshen police.
The report showed firefighters had to pull De Castillo from her truck. She and Jarmaillo were taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment, and Jarmaillo was cited.
An updated report by Goshen police Thursday showed Jarmaillo, with an address at Brookside Manor, was later arrested following the crash and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
POSSIBLE PROSTITUTION
Goshen police received a report about a possible advertisement for prostitution on Facebook around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
• An 82-year-old man reported to Goshen police he was scammed out of $2,000 after receiving a call purporting to represent Social Security around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The man said the caller claimed he would have to appear in court to face money laundering and drug-dealing charges if he didn’t pay the money.
• Tyler Funderburg, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he received fraudulent checks around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
• Mark Rody, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between July 23 and July 24.
THEFTS
• Reagan Wilson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from her vehicle while it was parked at a home, 904 S. Eighth St., around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Timothy Tavernier, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police aluminum cans were stolen from recycling bins at East Goshen Mennonite Church, 17861 Ind. 4, around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday.
• A 15-year-old girl reported to Goshen police her bicycle was stolen from the 700 block of Lincolnway East sometime during the overnight hours of Tuesday.
• Dominique Sigsbee, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police Sunday two guns were stolen from a home, 51781 C.R. 19, sometime between May 1 and July 31.
HIT-AND-RUN
A Goshen man reported to Goshen police he witnessed a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle that struck a vehicle parked in the 100 block of East Jefferson Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
STOLEN VEHICLE LOCATED
Goshen police located a vehicle that was reported stolen Aug. 2 at 304 W. Oakridge Ave. around 3 a.m. Friday.
