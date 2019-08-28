A New Paris man is charged with running alleged home improvement scams in Kosciusko County.
An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Jeremiah Lowe, 36, following an investigation that started in July.
A woman told police she contracted Lowe to replace the roof of her home in April, agreeing to pay $9,520 for the work. She paid $7,220 up front as a down payment, with an understanding the job would be completed in three weeks, a Kosciusko County police officer said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
When the work wasn’t finished in the three-week time frame, the woman told police she canceled the contract and said Lowe would refund her deposit. But instead of the full $7,220, she received $1,000 and was told the rest would be returned before the end of July, the affidavit shows.
A detective tried to contact Lowe several times, and in one attempt was told to direct all inquiries to a representative named Anthony, police said in the affidavit.
Police said the remainder of the woman’s deposit hadn’t been paid as of Aug. 22.
Lowe is charged with a Level 6 felony count of theft and a misdemeanor count of home improvement fraud in Kosciusko County Superior Court 3, according to case information filed Tuesday.
The affidavit noted Lowe also faces fraud and theft charges in two other pending cases in Kosciusko County.
CRASH
An Elkhart man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Cass County, Michigan, Tuesday.
Vincent Downs, 56, ran a stop sign on State Line Road at Old 205, crossed the intersection and crashed into a cornfield around 8:15 p.m., Cass County, Michigan, police said in a news release.
Downs, who wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time, was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.
Police believe alcohol was involved in the crash as the investigation continues.
BURGLARY
Devon Kirby, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to his home in the 2900 block of Elkhart Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
THEFTS
• Taylor Dygert, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police the theft of her debit card around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Beatriz Pinherio Meneghin, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her bicycle was stolen from the Goshen College campus, 1700 S. Main St., around 8 a.m. Tuesday.
ARRESTS
• Vernon Daniels, 20, Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice following a traffic stop at Florida Avenue and 45th Street in Elkhart around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. Daniels allegedly ate a portion of the marijuana he had with him at the scene, police said in a report.
• April Slone, 31, Howe, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop on C.R. 150 North near C.R. 9000 East Tuesday. A passenger in Slone’s vehicle, Zakary Decamp, 27, Wolcottville, was also arrested and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and false informing.
• Kimberly Degroff, 20, Angola, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 7000 S. Ind. 3 in South Milford around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a man at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Travis Newton, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday his leg was injured when a vehicle clipped the bicycle he was riding at 224 N. Main St., on Aug. 22. The driver of the vehicle apparently left the scene without stopping.
• Bruce Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked in the 600 block of North Sixth Street around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
DOG BITE
Jose Ysais, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was bitten by a dog in the 300 block of South 21st Street Tuesday. Ysais received treatment for injuries to a hand at Goshen Hospital when police arrived to take a report around 6:45 p.m.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Raymundo Davila, Goshen, reported to Goshen police there was damage to a building, 617 B W. Lincoln Ave., around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Brandi Bennett, 20, Goshen, was deemed absent without leave when staff at the Elkhart County Work Release center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police she failed to return to custody last Friday.
