ELKHART — A woman reported to Elkhart County police Monday that her father’s house was broken into a day after he was found dead in the residence.
The 82-year-old man was found dead of natural causes just before 8 p.m. Sunday in his residence in the 25000 block of North Park Avenue, according to a report by the Elkhart County police.
On Monday, Tricia Miller, 44, reported the home had been broken into and suspects gained access through a window around 4:11 a.m.
The police report states surveillance footage caught the suspects in the act, during which a television was removed from the house, according to police.
HIT-AND-RUN
- Bryan Buttermore, 40, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police someone struck his vehicle while it was parked at 613 E. Madison St. around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. A report on the incident was taken.
- Amy Wogoman, of Goshen, reported her vehicle was damaged in the parking lot at 245 Chicago Ave. around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle that caused the damage was not located at the time, according to Goshen police, and a report was taken.
- A hit-and-run crash was reported to Elkhart County police around 10:45 p.m. Monday at 57131 Westlake Drive, Middlebury. The incident remains under investigation.
THREATENING MESSAGES
A 38-year-old Goshen woman reported she received threatening messages on social media from a woman she knows around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to Goshen police. A report was taken.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
- A 75-year-old man was found deceased as a result of natural causes at his residence in the 23000 block of Florence Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Elkhart County police.
- A 42-year-old man was found deceased in his residence in the 58000 block of Mississippi, according to Elkhart County police.
BURGLARY
- North End Cycle, 2426 Cassopolis St., Elkhart, reported Tuesday to Elkhart police a burglary to the business around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.
- Donald Troyer, 60, reported to Elkhart County police approximately $2,120 worth of tools were taken from a residence he was remodeling at 63486 Ind. 19, Elkhart. According to a police report, the suspects entered the residence through a window sometime between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:45 p.m. Sunday.
- A 28-year-old man reported to Elkhart County police around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday he saw James Williams, 46, enter a property at 26407 Lakeview Drive on foot and leave in a truck. The vehicle was located and it was determined Williams had forced entry into the property and stolen the truck. Williams was jailed for burglary and auto theft, both felony charges.
FRAUD
- Angela Simeri reported Sunday to Elkhart County police that on Jan. 7, a suspect deposited a check addressed to her business, Albert & Paul Simeri LLC, into a personal bank account.
- Reese Schmucker of Goshen reported Monday to Elkhart County police that suspects committed fraudulent activity between 7:31 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday.
OWI
Jose Coreas Granados, 49, was stopped by Elkhart County police around 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the area of Bypass Road and Nappanee Street for traffic violations. Granados, who was operating a blue 2009 Nissan Altima, was reportedly found to be intoxicated while having a prior OWI conviction. He was transferred to Elkhart County Jail.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
- Nathan Belcher, 35, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of residential entry and criminal mischief Monday. He is accused of entering a residence at 59919 C.R. 21, Goshen, without permission and then damaged several items in the house at 10:51 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Elkhart County police. Belcher was transferred to the Elkhart County Jail.
- A 34-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County police a known man forced his way into the front door of her home in the 64000 block of C.R. 21 at about 5 p.m. April 20 and took his own property.
THEFT
- A 43-year-old man reported to Elkhart County police that his 15-year-old son stole a Bluetooth speaker system from the 30000 block of Old U.S. 20 between 1 and 3 p.m. Monday, and later destroyed the stolen item near the 3000 block of Riverbend Circle. Police said the incident remained under investigation.
- Betsy Tavernier reported to Elkhart County police around 1 p.m. Friday that suspects stole mail and small packages from her mailbox in the 56000 block of Whispering Hill Drive, Bristol.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- Justin Wheeler, 58700 Sun Valley Blvd., Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police around noon Monday that his vehicle was vandalized between 12:10 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday.
- David Thompson, of the 53000 block of Old Farm Road, Elkhart, reported Tuesday to Elkhart County police that a suspect shattered his driver’s window on his 2019 Chevrolet Traverse while it was parked in the driveway of his residence between 3 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
- A 33-year-old man reported Monday his stepchild had been abused while in the case of a known person, according to a report by the Elkhart County police. The man alleged the abuse took place in the 23000 block of Rebecca Drive between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday. Deputies observed the child to have minor injury, according to the report.
- A 56-year-old man reported to Elkhart County police Monday he was battered by two known people at his residence in the 55000 block of Riverview Manor Drive around 5:55 p.m. The incident is under investigation, according to the report.
- A 25-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday that around 5:30 p.m. two people got into a fight with her at 23159 Sandalwood Drive and caused injury to her back and neck. The incident remains under investigation, police state in a report.
