Five people were injured in a truck-buggy crash near Millersburg Sunday night.
The buggy, driven by Michael Miller, Millersburg, rolled through a stop sign and was struck by a pickup truck driven by Jeremy Hire, Ligonier at East County Line Road and C.R. 800 South around 9:05 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Miller was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. A passenger on the buggy, Lynette Eash, Topeka, was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment of her injuries, police said.
The release shows Hire and two passengers in his truck — Terrence Gangwer, Ligonier, and an 11-year-old girl from Ligonier — reported complaints of pain.
Miller was cited by police for failing to stop at a stop sign.
ARRESTS
• Brett Goble, 26, and Kasey Rantz, both of 112 E. Lincoln Ave., were arrested by Goshen police each on a domestic battery charge after police responded to their home around 8 p.m. Sunday. Goble was jailed, while Rantz was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Elizabeth Bontrager, 55, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at a home, 14087 Ind. 120, in Bristol around 8:35 p.m. Saturday.
• Zachary Higgins, 27, 18310 Sheffield Lane, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance after police said he was found unconscious in a vehicle in the middle of the intersection of C.R. 5 and C.R. 6 in Elkhart around 6:40 a.m. Saturday.
• Brydon Williams, 31, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of domestic battery, disorderly conduct and public intoxication after police responded to an incident in the 1700 block of West Lexington Avenue in Elkhart around 4:25 a.m. Friday. In a report, police identified Williams as being from Elkhart. Jail information lists his address as 52974 York Hills Drive in Middlebury.
• Elkhart County police found a 15-year-old juvenile left the scene of a crash near 11572 Oakhills Drive in Bristol around 5 a.m. Friday. The juvenile was cited for driving without a license and leaving the scene of a crash with an order to report to Juvenile Court, according to a police report.
CRASH
An SUV driven by Sophia Liechty, Wakarusa, collided with a pickup truck driven by Stacey Overmyer, Goshen, at C.R. 26 and C.R. 19 around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The crash caused Overmyer’s truck to leave the road and strike a tree, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Overmyer was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment, police said.
Liechty complained of hip pain, the release shows. She was also cited by police for failing to yield the right of way at an intersection.
THEFT
Marissa Sparks, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police two presidential campaign yard signs were stolen from her home, 22963 Warbler Court, around 7:25 p.m. Thursday.
BURGLARIES
• Sheldon Birdsall, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to his home, 1601 Hickory Place, around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.
• Amie Nunley, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a break-in to her home, 135 Timberbrook Circle, sometime between 1:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. Friday. Nothing was reported stolen.
SUSPICIOUS PERSONS
• William Beck, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a suspicious person was in the area of 313 E. Purl St. around 3:20 a.m. Monday. The person left the area before police arrived.
• Phyliss Hershberger, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a suspicious person looked through windows on her property, 2136 W. Wilden Ave., around 10:40 a.m. Sunday. Police said the area was searched and the suspect was not located.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
Kristyn Hammond, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a female suspect battered her, causing her to lose consciousness, and then stole a laptop while violating a protective order at a home in the 700 block of Hawthorn Drive around 10:45 a.m. Friday.
POSSIBLE GUNFIRE
Skila Dehoff, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she heard what sounded like gunfire around her home, 712 S. 10th St., around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Police checked the area and found no evidence of gunfire, according to a report.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Misty Tepen, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the back window of her vehicle was damaged at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
RUNAWAYS
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a 14-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl left the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen without permission around 10:40 a.m. Saturday. Staff also reported an 18-year-old person, a 14-year-old juvenile and two 13-year-olds left the campus around 10:55 a.m. Saturday, and a boy ran away at approximately 3:50 p.m.
LOST FIREARM
Brian McKibbin reported to Elkhart County police he lost his rifle at a home, 54136 Echo Lane, in Bristol sometime around 3 p.m. Saturday.
