A child was injured by farm equipment in a field near New Paris over the weekend.
Elkhart County police said the 8-year-old boy was struck by a trailer as it was being pulled by a tractor in a field near 18800 C.R. 146 around 2:50 p.m. Saturday.
The boy was flown to a hospital in the Parkview Health system in Fort Wayne after he experienced shoulder pain, according to details in a police report.
ROBBERY
Goshen police are investigating an armed robbery at a local gas station.
Police responded to the call at the Meijer gas station, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 8 a.m. Sunday.
No other details were provided in a report.
ARSON
Ashlee Harrison reported to Elkhart County police her hot tub was set on fire, which damaged a home, 18760 Joan Kay Lane, near Goshen sometime between 11 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday. Harrison also reported trash cans were also stolen.
INTIMIDATION
Elkhart County police began investigating a report alleging intimidation of a trial witness at the Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen, 101 N. Main St., around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.
CAMPAIGN SIGNS DAMAGED, STOLEN
Dennis Bontrager, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his political yard sign was damaged at 1608 W. Lincoln Ave. around 4:20 p.m. Sunday.
Around the same time, Charles Yoder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a political yard sign was stolen from 1606 W. Lincoln Ave. around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.
ARRESTS
• Jason Behm, 41, and Ioannis Karageorgiades, 28, were arrested by Goshen police on each charges of dealing controlled substances, dealing methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia after police served a search warrant at a home, 207 W. Oakridge Ave., around 11:35 p.m. Sunday, a police report shows.
Records show Behm was booked into the Elkhart County Jail on a meth possession charge, as well as the needle and paraphernalia charges. Karageorgiades was booked on the dealing charges and a paraphernalia possession charge.
• Gage Riegsecker, 22, 18475 C.R. 40, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 300 block of South 10th Street around 7:05 p.m. Sunday.
• Jeremy Boyer, 43, 109 E. Haiden Drive, Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 6:25 p.m. Sunday.
• Carlos Navas Gonzalez, 20, 58150 Benham Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement following a pursuit. Police alleged Navas Gonzalez fled from an attempted traffic stop on Madison Street near South Ninth Street around 3:50 p.m. Sunday.
• Leon Allard, 28, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 53000 block of Palmetto Drive around 1 p.m. Sunday.
• Michael Sheaffer, 38, 23409 C.R. 42, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 2300 block of South Nappanee Street around 1:50 a.m. Sunday.
CRASH
A pickup truck driven by Joseph Comeau, 29, Elkhart, left the road, struck a mailbox at 29102 C.R. 16 and a utility pole before rolling over into a neighboring yard around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Comeau then ran from the scene, police said in a separate report. When he was found, he was first taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries. He was then arrested and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash.
Meanwhile, after the crash, a second vehicle driven by Johnathon Robinson, Elkhart, struck wires that had fallen from the utility pole. The vehicle’s windshield was damaged. Robinson did not report any injuries, the news release shows.
THEFTS
• Staff at Meijer reported to Goshen police a theft from the store, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 11:35 p.m. Sunday.
• Ashley Persley reported to Elkhart County police the license plate was stolen from her sister’s vehicle while it was parked at a home, 668 N. Wildflower St., in Bristol around 1 p.m. Sunday.
• Michael Hershberger and Tina Clark, both of Goshen, reported to Goshen police a mobile phone was stolen from a home, 622 River Ave., around 9:55 a.m. Sunday.
• Lisa Newsom, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police Sunday her mobile phone was stolen from a home, 110 S. Seventh St., about eight months ago.
BURGLARY
Benjamin Tucker, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police items were stolen during a burglary to his home, 22898 C.R. 28, sometime last Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Heather Ortiz reported to Goshen police Sunday her vehicle was vandalized at a home, 315 N. Ninth St., over the weekend.
DISPUTE
A woman reported to Elkhart County police she struck a man with a car during an argument as she left the scene in the 20000 block of C.R. 20 in Goshen around 3:50 p.m. Saturday. The man refused to press charges and refused medical help, police said in a report.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Justin Jagade, 38, Justice, Illinois, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 2 p.m. last Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.