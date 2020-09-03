An Elkhart man is now charged with shooting and injuring another man outside a grocery store in June.
Jonathan Sesmas, 20, faces a Level 1 felony count of attempted murder and a Level 5 felony count of criminal recklessness in a case filed Thursday.
Sesmas is suspected of firing a gun outside the Neighborhood Convenience Store, 1712 Oakland Ave., in Elkhart and shooting the victim in the back the afternoon of June 16, Elkhart police said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
After responding to the scene, police found at least 16 bullet shell casings over a stretch of several yards in an alley next to the store. Investigators also received a tip that a van was seen in the alley shortly before the shooting and left after the gunfire stopped, the affidavit shows.
Police tracked down the van and spoke to two people inside. Bullets of the same caliber as those at the scene and a magazine were also found in the van, the affidavit reads.
The people inside told officers they had been smoking marijuana with Sesmas that day, and then went to the store to score more pot, according to the affidavit. Sesmas got out of the van at the store, while the other two stayed inside, and then they drove off when the gunfire erupted, according to the affidavit. The two also identified Sesmas out of a photo array.
Investigators at the scene also found a car, two homes and the Greater Bethlehem Baptist Church along Oakland Avenue had been struck by bullets, the document shows.
THEFTS
• Kaleb Reynolds, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen during a break-in to his vehicle near the 400 block of Westwood Road sometime between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday.
• Jose Castillo, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from his vehicle while it was parked outside a house, 1503 Westmoor Parkway, around 4:50 a.m. Thursday.
• Brandy Crow, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at a house, 304 Park Ave., around 4:25 a.m. Thursday.
• A Syracuse man reported to Goshen police a 17-year-old employee stole from his store, Lincolnway Mart, at the BP gas station, 2429 Lincolnway East, around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police arrested the teen then released him to a guardian.
• Staff at Dandino’s Supper Club reported to Goshen police two customers left the restaurant without paying, 1407 Elkhart Road, around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.
• Debra Day, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday she was the victim of an email scam.
• Rocco Lisa, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police Wednesday his license plate was stolen from his vehicle while in Goshen on Aug. 28.
BURGLARY
Staff at Mary Feeser Elementary School in Elkhart reported to Elkhart County police money and property was stolen during a burglary to the school, 26665 C.R. 4, sometime between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday.
POSSIBLE BATTERY
Samantha Linares, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday a possible case of battery and criminal mischief that occurred as she stood in the 600 block of South Main Street on Aug. 18.
Linares was among a small group of protesters for Latino issues at the time, standing across the street from the house of Lori Arnold, who’s staged her own solo protest in support of police.
A protester with Linares and Arnold both gave accounts to The Goshen News for an Aug. 22 story about how a man took a water bottle from a cooler on Arnold’s property and threw it at the other protesters and splashed them while disputing with them Aug. 18.
ARREST
Rolando Estrada, 20, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 500 block of South Silverwood Lane around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
METH FOUND
Goshen police reported they found methamphetamine inside a vehicle during a traffic stop at North Main and Clinton streets around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.
CRASH
A car driven by Matthew Lowe, South Bend, rear-ended an SUV driven by Adam Coleman, Elkhart, on U.S. 20 east of C.R. 7 around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. The crash caused Lowe’s car to cross lanes, strike a concrete barrier in the median and roll onto its side, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Lowe had a facial injury, according to the release. He was also cited for following another vehicle too closely.
Coleman did not report any injuries.
BATTERY
An inmate at the Elkhart County Jail reported to Elkhart County police a case of battery by another inmate at the facility, 26861 C.R. 26, on Wednesday.
RUNAWAY
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a boy ran away from the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
