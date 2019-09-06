A Goshen man is accused of molesting a child in his care.
Lester Dillon, 70, faces charges of child molestation following an investigation that began Aug. 26.
Police received a report a juvenile was touched inappropriately by Dillon. The juvenile did not disclose information about any touching, but “showed concerning body language and behavior” when talking about Dillon during an interview, according to Goshen police in the probable cause affidavit in the case. The document was filed Thursday.
Dillon was later interviewed by investigators and admitted to touching the child inappropriately three different times.
Dillon was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a Level 4 felony charge of child molestation Tuesday. Formal charges will be filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3, and Dillon is expected to appear in court of an initial hearing Thursday, legal documents show.
CRASHES
• An SUV driven by Jacob Kyle, 25, Goshen, ran a red light and collided with a vehicle driven by Thelma Noecker, White Pigeon, Michigan at C.R. 17 and Ind. 120 near Six Span Bridge in Elkhart around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Noecker was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for arm pain.
Kyle did not report any injuries. He was cited for disregarding a traffic control device, police said.
• Richard Frye, New Paris, was injured when the pickup truck he was driving struck a car driven by Austin Gratton, Goshen, at College Avenue and Dierdorff Road around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Goshen police said in a report.
Gratton had reportedly pulled into Frye’s path when the vehicles collided.
Frye was treated at the scene for back pain. Gratton did not report any injuries, police said.
ARRESTS
• Larry Kubsch, 50, Goshen, was jailed by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery and strangulation after police responded to an incident in the 300 block of South Ninth Street around 5:40 a.m. Friday. Police found Kubsch and arrested him at Jefferson and 10th streets, according to a report. The victim was also arrested and jailed on two outstanding warrants, police said.
• Christopher Oler, 39, 409 E. Wilden Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Indiana and Chicago avenues around 11:20 p.m. Thursday.
• Ashley Durall, 31, 20119 C.R. 19, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop, in which she was a passenger in the vehicle, at Wilden and Michigan avenues around 8 p.m. Thursday.
• Matthew Thayer, 33, 433 N. First St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police in the area of Indiana and River avenues and jailed on a charge of invasion of privacy after police said he violated a protection order around 4:50 p.m. Thursday.
• Goshen police arrested a 16-year-old boy on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 4:40 p.m. Thursday. The boy was released to a parent with a citation to appear in court.
• Goshen police arrested a 17-year-old boy on charges of battery and criminal mischief at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, around 10:15 a.m. Thursday. The boy was released to a parent.
• Elkhart County police arrested a 16-year-old boy on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop on C.R. 20 near Ind. 15 around 7 a.m. Thursday. The boy was released to a parent with a citation to appear in court.
THEFTS
• Goshen police responded to a report of an attempted theft at Kohl’s, 3802 Midway Road, around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. A male suspect allegedly removed an anti-theft device from a pair of Nike shoes, but left the store without taking any merchandise, police said in a report.
• Lillian Skinner, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her bicycle was stolen from a home, 1009 S. Main St., around 8:20 a.m. Thursday.
• Lindsay Beamer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday her bicycle was stolen from a home, 1109 W. Wilkinson St., sometime between Aug. 30 and Wednesday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Thursday thefts that occurred at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, on Tuesday and on Aug. 16.
• Kara Mcafee, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police items were stolen from her home, 16730 C.R. 8, sometime between Sunday and Wednesday.
• Teresa Hetrick, Millersburg, reported to Elkhart County police a package of medications was stolen from the front step of her home, 68651 Ind. 13, sometime between Aug. 31 and Tuesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Monica Helms, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a raw egg was crushed in her vehicle’s gas filler neck at a home, 1601 S. Main St., around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Patricia Holdread, Goshen, reported to Goshen police graffiti was spraypainted in her neighborhood in the 200 block of South 10th Street around 2 p.m. Thursday.
• Staff at the Goshen Parks and Recreation Department reported to Goshen police a garage door was damaged at 1200 Berkey Avenue around 9:20 a.m. Thursday.
• Helga Gipson reported to Elkhart County police eight recreational vehicle campers were stolen from a storage yard, 29591 C.R. 56, in Nappanee sometime between Aug. 30 and Tuesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Lola Grise, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at Monteith’s Best-One Tire & Auto Care, 1021 N. Greene Road, around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
FRAUD
Elaine Earnhart, Goshen, reported a scam to Goshen police around 10:20 a.m. Thursday.
