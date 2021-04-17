A Goshen woman and an Elkhart woman were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 7:54 a.m. Friday in Goshen.
According to Goshen police, Sunnie Sayers, 34, 57560 C.R. 13, Elkhart, was stopped in traffic facing east in the westbound turn lane of Kercher Road waiting to turn left onto Main Street when a second vehicle exited a private driveway and attempted to turn left onto Kercher Road, colliding with the right front passenger side of Sayers’ vehicle. Sayers suffered chest pain as a result of the collision, while the driver of the second vehicle, Beth Kolb, 38, 58107 Jefferson Ridge Drive, Goshen, was transported to Goshen hospital for treatment of head pain.
CRASH INJURES ONE
A Syracuse man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 1:22 p.m. Friday on C.R. 36.
According to Elkhart County police, Jordyn Moore, 38, Albion, was driving his vehicle east on C.R. 36, approaching Ind. 13. He then reportedly drove through the Ind. 13 intersection, disregarding the stop sign, and collided with a second vehicle heading south on Ind. 13. The impact caused Moore to lose control of his vehicle, which left the east side of the roadway into a small ditch before rolling over and coming to a stop on Ind. 13, just south of C.R. 36.
The driver of the second vehicle, Matthew Bertke, 57, Syracuse, was transported to Elkhart Hospital for treatment of neck pain resulting from the collision. Moore, who was uninjured, was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.
THEFT REPORTS
• An employee of Blood Hound LLC, Brownsburg, Indiana, told Goshen police a locating receiver was stolen while he was working in the area of College Avenue and 16th Street at 1:31 p.m. Friday.
ARREST REPORTS
• Andres Martin, 33, 1504 W. Pike St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended driver’s license following a traffic stop at the intersection of Lincoln and Indiana avenues at 3:14 a.m. Saturday. He was booked into the Elkhart County Jail.
• Israel Pedroza Acosta, 21, 820 Highland Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at Lincolnway East and Eisenhower Drive North. Pedroza Acosta was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
REPORT OF CHILD SOLICITATION
A 20-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police someone she knows solicited a child. The woman advised police that the events occurred in Goshen.
