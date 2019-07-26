POLICE NEWS: Alcohol among items taken in thefts and burglaries

Several thefts and burglaries, including the loss of alcohol from a liquor store, were reported to local police this week.
THEFTS
• Staff at Mega Liquor and Smoke reported to Goshen police a person stole several bottles of liquor from the store, 1917 Elkhart Road, around 1 p.m. Thursday.
• Monica Coleman reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday her mother’s SUV was taken from property at 15316 C.R. 4, in Bristol sometime between midnight and 2 a.m. July 1.
BURGLARIES
• Sarah Jernigan, Goshen, reported to Goshen police multiple items were stolen during a burglary at her home in the 600 block of North Second Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
• James Horning, Goshen, reported to Goshen police several items were stolen during a burglary to his home in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street around 3 p.m. Thursday.
• Tamma Casaletto, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a lawn mower was stolen from her shed at 618 S. Third St. sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
ARREST
Jessica Beaupain, 30, 415 N. Elkhart St., Wakarusa, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Ind. 15 and C.R. 126 around 2 a.m. Friday.
BATTERY
Staff at the Juvenile Detention Center reported to Elkhart County police a 15-year-old boy assaulted two corrections officers at the facility, 112 N. Second St., Tuesday afternoon.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Julie Karrer, Greenville, South Carolina, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle, which then left the scene at Eighth and Madison streets around midnight Friday.
• Dwaine Gillaspie, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle, which then left the scene at Chalet Party Shoppe, 245 W. Pike St., around 2 p.m. Thursday.
FRAUD
• Artanada White, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud to his bank account Thursday.
• Dan Adams, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Sunday and Monday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued trespassing warnings to Joshua Craiggo and Samantha Myers, both of Goshen, at Martin’s Super Market, 1527 Bashor Road, around 9 p.m. Thursday. Police were called to the store on allegations the two were arguing with staff.
