Goshen Police are investigating an early morning multi-vehicle accident on Sunday in which a firearm was reportedly involved.
At 12:27 a.m. officers reported to the area of 3200 Elkhart Road for an accident involving multiple vehicles. At the scene, an 18-year-old male victim reported that an unknown person in an unknown vehicle pointed a firearm at him, causing him to have an accident. The unknown vehicle reportedly left the scene before officers arrived.
The victim was treated for minor abrasions to his right arm.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION
At approximately 3:20 a.m. Sunday Elkhart Police Officers were dispatched to 2401 Middlebury St., in reference to a shooting near the The Arena Michiana.
When officers arrived they observed a male lying by the parking lot suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds, according to a news release. First aid was rendered on scene, and a male victim in his 40s was transported to an area hospital and at last update remains in critical condition.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is active and on-going. Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or the tip line at 574-389-4777, or contact Michiana Crime Stoppers (at 574-288-STOP, 800-342 STOP or visit michianacrimestoppers.com).
DOMESTIC BATTERY IN THE PRESENCE OF A MINOR
- Goshen police officers responded at 5:54 a.m. Saturday to 61108 C.R. 17 to report of a domestic fight. At the scene, Karla Mares, 39, and Juliet Mares, 21, reported being battered by each other. No injuries were reported and medical care was not required at the scene.
- Goshen police officers responded at 7:41 p.m. Saturday to 1302 Briarwood Blvd. in response to a domestic dispute. At the scene, officers identified Dayshawn McLeod, 26, and Alandre Myrick, 28, both of Goshen, as having been involved. Myrick reported being battered by McLeod and held a complaint of pain, but refused medical treatment. McCleod was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT/OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED
Police reported to the 600 block of N. Main Street in Goshen at 8:54 p.m. in response to at hit-and-run property damage accident. The driver of the vehicle that fled was later determined to be Cesar Jaramillo-Moreno, 29, of Goshen. Jaramillo-Moreno failed standardized field sobriety tests and submitted to a certified chemical test, results pending. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, criminal mischief and resisting law enforcement, and was transported to the Elkhart County Jail.
