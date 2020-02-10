20200211-nws-lagrangearrests_2064.jpg

LAGRANGE — Ten people were arrested during a drug bust in LaGrange this weekend.

LaGrange police led the search of a house in the 2000 block of C.R. West 050 North around 3 a.m. Sunday and found about 5 ounces of heroin, along with methamphetamine, marijuana, hypodermic needles, drug paraphernalia and firearms, police said in a news release.

As part of the investigation, police arrested and jailed the following suspects:

2020021011-nws-drugbust LOWRY.jpg

Jason Lowry

Jason K. Lowry on charges of dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic, possession of a hypodermic needle, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

2020021011-nws-drugbust WINANS.jpg

Angela Sue Winans

Angela S. Winans on charges of dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic, possession of a hypodermic needle, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

2020021011-nws-drugbust PONCE.jpg

Victor Ponce Ruvalcaba

Victor A. Ponce Ruvalcaba on charges of dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic and visiting a common nuisance.

2020021011-nws-drugbust Jerod NORRIS.jpg

Jerod D. Norris

Jerod D. Norris on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle, visiting a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

2020021011-nws-drugbust SICKELS.jpg

Gregory Allen Sickels

Gregory A. Sickels on charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of drug paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance.

2020021011-nws-drugbust M NORRIS.jpg

Melissa C. Norris

Melissa C. Norris on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle, visiting a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

2020021011-nws-drugbust MATHEWS.jpg

Jessica Ann Mathews

Jessica A. Mathews on charges of visiting a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

2020021011-nws-drugbust CARPENTER.jpg

Bradley K. Carpenter

Bradley K. Carpenter on charges of possession of a syringe, visiting a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

2020021011-nws-drugbust SPEELMAN.jpg

Jakob Speelman

Jakob I. Speelman on charges of possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance.

2020021011-nws-drugbust RODRIGUEZ.jpg

Salvador Rodriguez Jr.

Salvador Rodriguez Jr. on charges of possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

20200211-nws-lagrangearrests_2062.jpg

Police conducted the search with a warrant, the release shows. Officers from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office and the Wolcottville and Shipshewana departments assisted in the bust.

React to this story:

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you