ELKHART — One Elkhart man was shot and another arrested on three warrants early Thursday morning.
At 3:43 a.m., Elkhart County Sheriff's deputies said a man was shot outside a home in the 57000 block of Woodrow Street in Elkhart. The victim was identified as Andres William Howard, 52, from Elkhart. He was transported to Elkhart General Hospital and was conscious and alert, deputies reported.
Witnesses told police that a silver passenger car had left the scene of the shooting.
As deputies arrived at the scene, Elkhart police found a vehicle matching that description speeding north on Nappanee Street, according to information provided by police. Elkhart police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued on without stopping until arriving at a home in the 56000 block of Spruce Lane in Elkhart. A man then ran from the vehicle, locked himself inside the home and refused to come out, police reported.
Both Elkhart County and Elkhart police were eventually able to coax the man into coming out of the home without any problems, police reported.
Police have identified that man as Marcus Love, 48. He was arrested on three outstanding warrants charging him with failure to return to a lawful detention, resisting law enforcement and possession of cocaine and marijuana.
Investigators said that "Love was present at the home on Woodrow, but his involvement in the incident is unknown at this time."
Also, investigators noted that the preliminary investigation indicates that the shot that struck Howard came from inside the home at the Woodrow address. Several people were detained and are being interviewed by Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office investigators.
