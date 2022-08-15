NAPPANEE — One person is dead and another in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. 6 at around 9 a.m. Monday.
According to Nappanee police, a red pickup truck was traveling west on U.S. 6, between C.R. 7 and C.R. 9, when it collided with a gray pickup truck hauling a trailer that was traveling east on U.S. 6.
Nappanee firefighters had to use tools to extract the occupants of the red truck, with one occupant listed in serious condition and another declared dead at the scene, according to police. The occupants of the gray truck were not injured.
The names of those involved in the crash are being withheld until the families have been notified of the incident.