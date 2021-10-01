LAGRANGE — A New Jersey man died while rescue workers attempted to extract him from the cab of his semi Thursday evening following a crash with another semi on the Indiana Toll Road.
At about 8:45 p.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post responded to a crash involving two commercial vehicles on I-90 near the 116 mile marker. Troopers found an orange 2011 Freightliner straight truck crashed into the rear of a white 2020 Freightliner semi-tractor/trailer in the westbound lanes of I-90, according to a report from ISP.
Due to the extensive frontal damage to the straight truck, that driver, David Sabanadze, 40, of Elmwood Parks, New Jersey, was entrapped and unable to be extracted for an extended period of time, the report reads. Sabanadze succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the LaGrange County Coroner.
The driver of the lead semi, John Hairston, 55, of Tennessee, did not appear injured, but was transported via ambulance to Parkview LaGrange hospital for medical evaluation.
Trooper Zach Mackenzie's preliminary crash investigation found that at the time of the crash there was traffic backup in the westbound lanes due to a lane closure ahead at the 114 mile marker. Hairston's semi was stopped in the right lane at the back of the traffic back up. For an unknown reason, Sabanadze's straight truck failed to stop or take evasive action, impacting the rear of Hairston's semi-trailer at full speed, police reported.
Mackenzie's reported noted that witness statements provided at the scene stated that Sabanadze's truck did not utilize the brakes prior to striking the semi-trailer, and there were no skid marks located at the scene of the crash. Sabanadze was not wearing a seatbelt.
Unsafe speed and following to closely were noted as contributing factors in the crash, according to police. At this time it is not know what may have contributed to this crash.
Family notifications were made through the LaGrange County Coroner's office, and with the assistance of officials in New Jersey.
This crash remains active investigation by the Indiana State Police and the LaGrange County Coroner's office. There is no further information to release at this time.
Trooper Mackenzie was assisted at the scene by several ISP Toll Road troopers, Howe Fire Department, Parkview Lagrange EMS, RMS, ITRCC, LaGrange County Coroner's Office, and Grate's Wrecker Service.
