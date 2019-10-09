ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — A Nappanee man is in critical condition at a South Bend-area hospital following a crash at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
According to information provide by St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, St. Joseph County police were called to 10101 Shively Road for a single-vehicle crash.
Officers reported that a Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Shane Allen Ketchum, 23, Nappanee was westbound on Shively Road, crossing at Ash Road, when Ketchum lost control of the steering. The car left the road and struck a mailbox and two pine trees. Upon impact with the trees, a passenger in the Eclipse, Ryan Butts, 18, Nappanee, was ejected and suffered a serious head injury, according to police. Ketchum sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.
The Fatal Crash Team is investigating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.