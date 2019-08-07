Memory card discovery leads to child exploitation charge against Goshen man

A Goshen man allegedly took pornographic images of a child and stored them and others at his home.
Brandon Kramer, 28, is charged with felony counts of child exploitation and performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor.
A witness found memory cards in a black case under a mattress at Kramer’s home along North Ninth Street around July 28, Goshen police said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
A witness stated the cards showed “thousands of photos of kids,” including a file with several nude, pornographic photos of a child under 10 years old who Kramer knows, according to the affidavit.
Police interviewed another victim who described seeing Kramer in inappropriate situations with the child, according to the document.
Kramer was also interviewed. He admitted to taking the photos of the child, stating he was intoxicated and it was why he quit drinking, the affidavit shows.
Kramer was already in custody at the Elkhart County Jail when the allegations about the photos were made.
He had been arrested in Nappanee on a charge of possession of a concealed handgun without a permit following a traffic stop on July 26, court and police information show. He’s also being held for violating probation in an earlier domestic battery case.
The child exploitation case was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3 Tuesday.
CRASH
Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Goshen early Wednesday morning.
A car driven by Daniel Jarmaillo, Elkhart, crossed the centerline of Reliance Road and collided with an oncoming pickup truck driven by Ipolita Almazan De Castillo, Goshen, near Peddler's Village Road around 4:30 a.m., Goshen police said in a report.
Almazan De Castillo told police she honked her horn several times to get Jarmaillo’s attention before the vehicles collided.
She and Jarmaillo were both taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for chest pain, police said.
Jarmaillo was also cited by police for driving left-of-center, according to the report.
THREAT INVESTIGATION
Goshen police received a report about possible threats to a Goshen High School student by known subjects at the school, 401 Lincolnway East, around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. Police are investigating the incident.
ARRESTS
• Sean Weaver, 32, 713 S. Main St., was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of resisting arrest and burglary as well as for a warrant after police said he fled during an investigation into a burglary report Tuesday. The report, made around 7:10 p.m., alleged Weaver took a compound bow from a barn, 67042 U.S. 33, in Goshen, a police report shows.
• Samantha Barber, 24, Toledo, Ohio, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at U.S. 20 and C.R. 23 near Goshen around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Chad Bowers, 33, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Jessica Janosky, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person entered her home and possibly burglarized it in the 300 block of South Main Street around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
THEFTS
• Curtis Birtha, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from his vehicle while it was parked at his home, 205 W. Oakridge Ave., around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Tuesday a theft from the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, that occurred July 21.
LEAVING THE SCENE
Elkhart County police responded to a pickup truck that crashed into a tree on C.R. 14 near Amberwood Drive near Bristol around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. The truck’s driver was not at the scene when police arrived. Police later received a report about the truck being stolen around 1 p.m., according to a police report.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Stacey Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck her car while it was parked in the lot of Fidler Pond, 1402 Lincolnway East, around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
• Sheryl Graves, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at her home, 1013 S. Eighth St., sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Destiny Black, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police the windshield of her car was damaged while it was parked at Tall Oaks mobile home park, 10039 C.R. 4, around 3:50 p.m. Monday.
LOOSE DOG
Philip Sleesman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday a neighborhood dog is getting loose and attacking his 4-H chickens at a home, 916 College Ave.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Ronald Scott, 54, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Aug. 2.
