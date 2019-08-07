Memory card discovery leads to child exploitation charge against Goshen man

Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.