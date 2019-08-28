GOSHEN — A Goshen man allegedly stole close to $170,000 while working at Kroger to apparently feed a drug addiction.
Kevin Escobedo, 59, is charged with theft following his arrest at the Kroger store, 209 Chicago Avenue, last Friday.
When a Goshen police officer responded to a call to the store, company loss prevention staff took him to a room where Escobedo, an employee, was sitting. During an interview, Escobedo told the officer he stole a total of $168,000 in increments from the business over a two-year period, police said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Escobedo explained he worked in the cash office and would take $500 out of a safe at different times. He said he’s addicted to cocaine and would use the cash to pay bills, the affidavit shows.
Escobedo, who had access to the safe because of his job, couldn’t say how many times the thefts occurred, except that the last time he took money was Aug. 19, the affidavit shows.
Police said Escobedo also wrote a letter confessing to the thefts, saying he wasn’t coerced into it, the affidavit shows.
Following his arrest, the Level 5 felony theft charge was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 2 Tuesday, court information shows. He was jailed on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear for an initial hearing with a magistrate Thursday.
