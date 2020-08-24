Goshen man arrested in fatal shooting at Elkhart bar

Update: The name of the victim who died was provided by Elkhart police around 1:45 p.m.
ELKHART — A Goshen man is suspected in the death of a man during a shooting at a bar in Elkhart over the weekend. Two other people were injured in the incident.
Jordon Norton, 29, 506 Cross St., is jailed on charges of murder and criminal recklessness after he was booked in Sunday, according to information from the Elkhart County Jail. Elkhart police spokesman Lt. Travis Snider confirmed Norton is the suspect in the shooting.
Police responded to a call about gunfire during a fight inside Hardy’s Bar, 610 S. Main St., around 2:55 a.m. Sunday.
David Artley, 43, of Elkhart died from a gunshot wound.
A 28-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were also shot, and they were taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, a police news release shows.
The names of the surviving victims have not yet been released.
Detectives with the Elkhart County Homicide Unit are investigating the case.
