NORTH WEBSTER — A Mishawaka man, a Wolcottville man and two North Webster residents were arrested on multiple drug-related charges by the Kosciusko County's NET43 team.
According to the Kosciusko County Narcotics Inforcement Team (NET43), tips from the public led to their officers performing multiple drug interdiction encounters Wednesday. On the following days, officer continued their investigations and concluded with a search warrant for drugs and items associated with illegal drug sales.
According to police, NET43 investigators intercepted approximately 241 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a loaded 40=caliber semi-automatic handgun, a Smith and Wesson 9mm, $5,991 in U.S. currency, morphine tablets, Xanax, marijuana, and paraphernalia which is used for illegal drug ingestion and dealing illegal drugs/narcotics.
These drug investigations resulted in the arrest of four people, one who was also wanted on arrest warrants from Elkhart County. Those arrested were:
- Corey Michael Dains, Mishawaka, on charges of dealing/possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
- Mitchell Patrick Hall, Wolcottville, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended.
- Anthony Hoover, North Webster, on charges of dealing of methamphetamine over 10 grams, possession of methamphetamine over 10 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
- Cherrie Fox, North Webster, on charges of dealing of methamphetamine over 10 grams, possession of methamphetamine over 10 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
